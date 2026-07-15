March 30, 1930 — July 10, 2026

Angelo Migliero, of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2026, at the age of 96. Born in Revere on March 30, 1930, to the late Domenic Migliero and Maria (Cataldo). Beloved husband of 72 years to Jennie (Magone). Angelo lived his life anchored in family values, hard work, and an unwavering faith in God.

Angelo’s life was a testament to perseverance and courage. His service in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he received the Purple Heart, was a powerful testament to his bravery and patriotism. His career as a Meat Cutter in the grocery business was a reflection of his dedication to providing for his family and serving his community. His generosity was not confined to his professional life; he was a cherished member of the American Legion Post, Veterans, and the Senior Citizen at the Rossetti Center.

Outside of his career and service, Angelo found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He and his beloved wife, Jennie, loved to dance at Wonderland, their laughter and love filling the dance floor. A devout Catholic, he received his sacraments at St. Anthony Church in Revere, where he continued to attend Mass until his passing. Angelo’s life was a beautiful tapestry of faith, service, love, and joy that touched all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was a devoted father of Frederick Migliero and his wife Claire of Revere, Victor Migliero of Revere, Joan Migliero Watson and her late husband David of Newbury, George Migliero and his wife Kris of Norwalk, IA and the late John Migliero. Dear brother of the late Domenick Migliero, Anthony Migliero, and Lee St. George. Adored grandfather of 9 and cherished great grandfather of 6. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As we remember Angelo, we celebrate a life well-lived, a heart generously given, and a man deeply loved.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00am at st. Anthony of Padua Church (everyone to meet directly at church) 250 Revere St, Revere. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 or by clicking the link below.

We kindly encourage those who knew Angelo to share their memories and upload photos to his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.