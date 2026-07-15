Three Revere Public Schools educators honored

Education, Latino Educators Shine Award

Three Revere Public Schools educators were recognized for their commitment to students, families, and educational excellence after being named recipients of the 2026 Latino Educators Shine Award, an annual statewide honor presented by Latinos for Education.

Vanessa Hogu, Lino Cabral, and Ana Maria Elkhessassi were among more than 57 educators from across Massachusetts celebrated during the fifth annual Latino Educators Shine Awards ceremony, held June 23 at the MCLE Conference Center in Boston. Members of the Massachusetts Legislature nominated each recipient in recognition of their dedication to students and the communities they serve.

Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion Dr. Lourenço Garcia said representation matters and RPS’s students benefit from learning with educators who bring different experiences, perspectives, and cultures into our classrooms. It also helps strengthen relationships between our schools and the families and communities we serve.

“Thank you, Latinos for Education, for creating a space that recognizes and celebrates the contributions of Latino and Hispanic educators,” said Dr. Garcia. “This recognition honors their work and highlights the importance of a strong and diverse educator workforce in meeting the needs of all students and families.”

He congratulated the three outstanding RPS educators on this well-deserved recognition.

“Thank you for your dedication, your leadership, and your commitment to our students, our families, and the Revere community,” he said. “The difference you make each day extends far beyond your classrooms and strengthens our entire school community.”

School Committee Vice Chair and Director of Policy and Advocacy at Latinos for Education Jacqueline Monterroso, who helped coordinate the nominations, praised the honorees and the legislators who recognized their work.

“I’m incredibly proud to see such wonderful Revere educators honored at this year’s Shine Awards,” Monterroso said. “I’m always committed to finding ways to uplift our district at the state level and bring opportunities to our district, and this event is just one example. It was an honor to organize these awards for another year and to honor trailblazing educators from across the state. A big thank you to State Senator Lydia Edwards and State Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeffrey Turco for nominating these three amazing Revere educators to be honored. This event can’t happen without our legislators nominating exceptional educators.”

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino also praised the honorees, noting the lasting impact educators have on their students and communities.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Vanessa Hogu, Lino Cabral, and Ana Maria Elkhessassi for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said Giannino. “As a proud Revere High School alumna, I know firsthand the lasting impact that dedicated educators have on the lives of their students. Each of these extraordinary educators represents the very best of Revere Public Schools through their compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to ensuring every student feels supported, valued, and empowered to succeed.

“Their dedication extends far beyond the classroom, strengthening our schools, supporting our families, and enriching our entire community. I am deeply grateful for the difference they make every day, and it is wonderful to see their outstanding work recognized by the Commonwealth.”

State Senator Lydia Edwards echoed those sentiments.

“I’m proud to celebrate the hard work of Ana Maria Elkhessassi, Lino Cabral, and Vanessa Hogu,” Edwards said. “These incredible teachers understand what it means to be not only an educator, but a leader and a role model to their students and their communities. The dedication they bring to each of their classrooms reminds us that all it takes is one great teacher to change a student’s life, and their impact is felt throughout the entire Revere community.”

Beachmont Veterans Memorial School social worker Vanessa Hogu’s story embodies the award’s mission.

A proud immigrant from Colombia, Hogu arrived in the United States at age seven and attended Revere Public Schools, where she experienced firsthand the challenges many multilingual learners face as they adapt to a new language, culture, and educational system. Those experiences inspired her lifelong commitment to advocacy and supporting children and families.

Today, Hogu serves the same district that helped shape her future. As both a school social worker and the parent of a Revere Public Schools student, she is committed to ensuring every child feels seen, valued, and empowered while helping students recognize that their identities, experiences, and aspirations matter.

“As someone who once walked these same hallways as a student, it’s incredibly meaningful to now be recognized for serving the district that helped shape my future,” she said. “I want every student to know that their story matters and that their background can be a strength. I’m grateful to work alongside colleagues who share that commitment every day.”

For the past 14 years, Lino Paulo Cabral has dedicated his career to supporting multilingual learners at Revere High School. A sheltered math teacher, he is known not only as an educator but also as a mentor, advocate, and leader who has helped hundreds of students build the confidence and skills needed to succeed.

As advisor to the Welcome Club, Cabral has transformed the organization into one of the school’s most impactful student groups, creating a welcoming community where newcomer, multilingual, and transfer students find belonging, leadership opportunities, and academic support.

Beyond the classroom, Cabral serves on the Revere High School Equity Board, mentors new educators, and has built partnerships with organizations including Latinos in Action, Re-Imagining Migration, the Revere Cultural Council, the Revere Human Rights Commission, Revere Youth in Action, and Men in Leadership. Through those partnerships, he has expanded opportunities for students while strengthening the school’s commitment to equity and inclusion.

As a migrant himself, Cabral brings a deeply personal understanding of the challenges many of his students face. His journey fuels his commitment to ensuring every student—regardless of language, background, or circumstance—feels seen, heard, and empowered to achieve their dreams.

“Receiving the Latino Educators Shine Award is an incredible honor, and I am truly humbled by this recognition. I share this award with my family, my colleagues, my students, and the entire community, because every success I have achieved has been made possible through their support, trust, and inspiration,” said Cabral. “My mission has never been about awards or recognition—it has always been, and always will be, about serving the community, uplifting our youth, and creating opportunities that allow every child to reach their full potential. Thank you to Latinos for Education for this meaningful honor, and I promise to continue leading with heart, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the community I am proud to serve.”

Ana Maria Elkhessassi is an ESL teacher in Revere Public Schools whose work centers on helping multilingual learners thrive through inclusive, culturally responsive teaching. Originally from Chile, she combines her background in special education, social-emotional learning, and positive discipline to build strong relationships with students and families while fostering classrooms where every child feels represented and a sense of belonging. Beyond the classroom, she has advocated for greater educator diversity as a Teach Plus Policy Fellow and recently completed the AI Catalyst program through Latinos for Education and the Center for Black Educator Development, focusing on ethical and culturally grounded uses of artificial intelligence in education.

“As a teacher, showing up every day for my kids is an honor. I always think that I don’t do enough for them and their families. This recognition reminded me of my commitment to them and their families and to find better ways to support them and make them feel represented and a sense of belonging,” Elkhessassi said.

Hosted annually by Latinos for Education, the Latino Educators Shine Awards recognize educators who are making a lasting impact in classrooms and communities throughout the Commonwealth. The organization is dedicated to expanding leadership opportunities for Latino educators and strengthening the diversity of the education workforce, helping ensure students see themselves reflected in those who teach and lead them.

The Revere Public Schools community congratulates Ana Maria Elkhessassi, Lino Cabral, and Vanessa Hogu on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for the dedication, leadership, and compassion they bring to students every day.

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From left: Honorees Vanessa Hogu, Ana Maria Elkhessassi, and Lino Cabral with School Committee Vice Chair and Director of Policy and Advocacy at Latinos for Education, Jacqueline Monterroso, and Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Lourenço Garcia.