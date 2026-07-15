Giuseppina “Josie” Prezioso

She and her late husband were longtime proprietors of Vinny’s Food Market on Malden Street in Revere

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 17th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Giuseppina “Josie” (DeSimone) Prezioso, who passed away on July 5th surrounded by her loving family at The Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 92 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, July 18th, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Giuseppina, affectionally known as Josie, was born in Calore, Avellino, Italy to her late parents, Angelo and Luigia (Buonapane) DeSimone. She was one of six children raised and educated in Italy. She met and married her husband, Vincenzo Prezioso on June 10, 1954, and they began their life and their family together in Cerignola, Italy. On May 7th, 1966, Josie and Vincenzo and four children journeyed to America on a ship to begin their new life. They docked in New York and settled in East Boston. Later in 1969, they were blessed with another child, Franco Vincenzo who they called, “the American.” They would later make a final move, settling in Revere in 1977 to begin yet another adventure.

Josie and Vincenzo became proprietors of Vinny’s Food Market, located on Malden Street. They nurtured the store; they immersed and became a thread

within the community. They are well recognized for their genuine support to the Revere community especially during the Blizzard of 1978. Vinny always had a welcoming smile for everyone who walked into the store. Josie always cooking authentic Italian foods, especially her famous chicken cutlets all in her small kitchen, while Vinny was working hard in the store, they always worked side by side. Josie’s life was built on family, food and faith. Padre Pio di Padua was her pillar and her faith guided her vocation. She advocated for the Italian Home for Children, ribbons loaded with donations up in the store, she constantly fundraised for all causes, St. Anthony and Padre Pio guided her every step. Her faith always part of her path in her day to day life. Family was her heartbeat. Sunday dinners were so important, the light of the table was having everyone present, the table filled with foods each of her children cherished as a food memory. Giuseppina “Josie” gave a warm smile, and a piece of candy ready to share. Giuseppina “Josie” will always remain in our hearts.

Giuseppina was the beloved wife of 40 years to the late Vincenzo Prezioso, the loving mother of Salvatore Prezioso and his wife, Carol of Revere, Angelo Prezioso and his wife, Angela of Orient Heights East Boston, Rosa Galeno and her husband, Pietro of Easton, Luigi Prezioso and his wife, Sandra of Saugus and Franco Prezioso and his wife, Lucia Fasulo of Revere; the cherished Nonna of Vincent Prezioso and his wife, Lynne, Michael Prezioso and his companion, Som, Josephine King and her husband, John, Antonina Hoos and her husband, Chad, Vincent Prezioso and his wife, Katherine, Peter Galeno and his wife, Jill, Jacqueline Galeno and Evan Morris, Francesca Galeno and Jordin Spolidoro, Joseph Prezioso and Franco Prezioso. Nonna is the treasured great grandmother of Salvatore, Sabrina, Matteo, Gianni, John Jr. and Julius; the dear sister of Luisa Grasso, Violante Capurso, Flora D’Avolio and her husband, Charles and her late sister Amelia “Amy” Sponpinato and late brother, Michael DeSimone. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family and friends.?

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.