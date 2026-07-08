It had been a Great World Cup Until…

The World Cup has been a wonderful event, enjoyed by soccer fans and non-fans alike. The games have been incredibly exciting, especially in the first knockout round, where underdog teams have pushed the giants of the sport to the limit.

Until recently, the tournament also has been devoid of politics. The influx of international fans into our American host cities, including Boston, has created a degree of harmony and good will that is seldom seen in the world today.

However, that all changed this past week. American government officials took it upon themselves to intervene with FIFA to lift the automatic one-game suspension of a star U.S. player who had received a red card in his previous match.

The sequence of events that led to the player’s reinstatement for Monday’s match with Belgium has cast a pall over the integrity of the tournament.

FIFA, by “suspending” its own suspension, has shown itself to be just as subject to backroom influence as it has been in the past.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials have shown themselves to be ruthlessly craven in the pursuit of winning.

Ultimately, the real losers amidst all of the shenanigans are the American players. Their superb showing throughout the tournament, despite Monday’s 4-1 loss to Belgium, will be forever overshadowed by this crass manipulation of the rules by FIFA and U.S. officials.