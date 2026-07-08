Enjoy the Tall Ships!

The return of the Tall Ships to Boston Harbor this coming weekend will place a spectacular exclamation point to the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The international fleet of vessels will arrive in Boston Outer Harbor beginning Thursday and into Friday, where they will anchor in Broad Sound ahead of the Parade of Sail on Saturday.

The ships at anchor will be plainly visible from the shores of Lynn, Revere, and Winthrop, transforming the Outer Harbor into a seascape of masts that will evoke the 18th century.

Then on Saturday morning, starting at 9:00, the ships will unfurl their sails and proceed into the Inner Harbor past Deer Island and Castle Island. Led by Old Ironsides — the U.S.S. Constitution — the parade will sail past the entire Boston waterfront, including East Boston, the North End, and Charlestown (with Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea offering longer-distance views as the ships turn around) before heading to their berths.

The ships will be open to the public for boarding throughout the week, providing a unique opportunity to experience the inner workings of these majestic vessels, which will include the Amerigo Vespucci (Italy), Juan Sebastián de Elcano (Spain), Cisne Branco (Brazil), Bluenose II (Canada), and Dar M?odzie?y (Poland).

Fireworks displays on the evenings of Saturday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 15, will light up the harbor beginning at 9:15 p.m..

We vividly recall the first visit of the Tall Ships in 1976 for America’s 200th anniversary. We have no doubt that for young and old alike, the visit of the Tall Ships this week will create memories that will last a lifetime.