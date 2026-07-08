She had a bubbly personality and was not only well known but also well loved

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, July 8th from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Maria Ambrosino, who passed away on July 2nd after a long illness. She was 44 years of age. Her funeral will begin from the funeral home on Thursday, July 9th at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua of Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Maria was born on August 23, 1981 and was raised and educated in East Boston. She attended East Boston schools and was a well-known cheerleader for the East Boston Football League. She was a graduate of City Roots. She worked for over 23 years in the importing and exporting business for Dolliff and Co. located in Chelsea.

Maria had a bubbly personality and was not only well known but well loved. She loved to be in the company of her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. Over the years, she experienced several health issues, however, she always stayed positive and aways put up a hard-fought battle. She also enjoyed walks on the beach.

The beloved daughter of John and Rhonda (Colantonio) Ambrosino of Revere and the devoted fiancée of Derek Surette of Winthrop, she was the adored sister of Gina Ambrosino and Joseph Ambrosino and cherished aunt of Robert Burley and Michael Anthony Grassa. She is also lovingly survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.