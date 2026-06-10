Letter to the Editor

WELCOME HOME!

Dear Editor,

On Sunday, in Natick, . nearly 11 months after saying goodbye, friends, family, and fellow servicemembers welcomed home the Soldiers of the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 26th Signal Company from their deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.

Earlier that afternoon at Hanscom Air Force Base, the returning Soldiers were greeted by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, and other senior leaders of the Mass. Guard, as they departed their planes.

Welcome home Yankee Brigade!

#Firsttofight #TheNationsFirst #WelcomeHome

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E4 Specialist Keefe was happy to be greeted initially by, Maj. General Keefe, Governor Healey and First Lady Joanna Lydgate at Hanscom.

They received a police escort to Natick where his entire unit was greeted by family and friends and of course Jenn and I were happy to see him for the first time since last August. As a family we have always appreciated the men and women in our armed forces. Each soldiers duty of Discipline, Sacrifice, Honor and Support will not be lost on any of us.

We are excited about Patrick’s future, while deployed he also enrolled at Salem State and is studying Finance,Intelligence Economics and Intelligence. He will continue to serve in Massachusetts National Gaurd along with his studies at Salem State. First order of business was a family dinner and some friends back at the house for a welcome reception at our house. Welcome back son, you never have to worry about making me proud, now continue to make yourself proud.

Mayor Patrick Keefe