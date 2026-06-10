Guest Op-Ed: On the FY27 Budget

By Mayor Patrick Keefe

To the residents of Revere,

Good planning + responsible management = a positive financial outlook and budget stability.

I am pleased that on Monday, June 1, 2026, we presented our Fiscal Year 2027 budget. As Mayor, I promised to be a good steward of your tax dollars which is reflected in our 2027 budget package.

Our total operating budget is a culmination of good governance and fiscal prudence. Our budget is a reflection of the City of Revere’s respect and understanding of the taxpayers’ values: We treat our responsibilities to manage the budget in the same way you manage your home and finances, and we do not live above our means.

There is a 1.8% increase in structural spending, and I want to impress again; it is a modest increase of only 1.8%. With the average national rate of inflation over 4%, we have made it a priority to do more while spending less of your money, forcing our hard-earned dollars to stretch further. Our success in combatting inflation is a result of our team’s approach of digging deep to identify necessities, remove waste, and maximize funds using technology, strong work ethic, and creating efficiencies across the board. This budget is built around right-sizing general government that invests in our core programs to enhance our residents’ quality of life.

The fixed cost increases on items such as utilities, healthcare, and contractual growth, are managed by embracing new funding sources, maintaining strong labor relations, and exceptional management from our Chiefs and Department Heads. We are doing this all while making record investments in our Public Safety teams, educational portfolio, public works, City services, municipal buildings, infrastructure, and open space.

I have to give true credit to our team of Department Heads for diligently making appropriate adjustments and coming together on what appears to be the leanest increase in municipal in quite possibly in all of Greater Boston. I give large thanks to our CFO Richard Viscay who painstakingly works alongside me: We spend many late nights and weekends ensuring the city is in good financial standing, getting ahead of any surprises to make appropriate and timely course corrections.

It’s easy to see weekly headlines of communities failing to make ends meet or experiencing financial strain. However, I can confidently say this is not how we, the City of Revere, operate. We thrive in an uncomfortable environment because we constantly apply our own internal stress test, which I can see separates the good from the great. This budget has been a culmination of the work we have done over the last three years, and a sign of the work we will continue to do in the years ahead. We will always ensure Revere is always moving forward, allowing sustainable growth while preserving affordability to our taxpayers. Revere is the place to live, set deep routes, enjoy recreational amenities, get a great education, raise a family and to thrive.

As we go through our budgetary hearings in the coming weeks, we hope to answer any and all questions, and look forward to another stable year in the City of Revere.

Patrick Keefe is the Mayor for the City of Revere.