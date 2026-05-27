RHS Roundup

Boys volleyball team completes perfect GBL season

The Revere High boys volleyball team completed a perfect 14-0 season in the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a 3-1 victory over Lynn English last Wednesday.

Leading the way for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad were Chris Choc Chavez (20 assists), Juan Perez (16 kills, 5 aces), Yosniel De Jesus Ruiz (11 kills, 2 blocks), and Isaac Portillo (13 assists, 2 aces).

The victory added the cherry on top of the GBL-championship season for the Patriots, who clinched an undisputed 2026 GBL crown two days earlier with a victory over second-place Lynn Classical.

Revere wrapped up its regular season this past Friday with a 3-1 loss at non-league opponent North Andover, which is the 18th-ranked team in the MIAA’s Division 1 power ratings.

Juan Perez (7 kills), Jeffrey Garcia (7 kills), Yosneil DeJesus Ruiz (6 kills, 2 blocks), Chris Choc Chavez (12 assists), and Isaac Portillo (7 assists, 2 aces) were among the top performers for the Patriots.

Mimmo and her squad, who finished with an overall record of 18-2, now will await the announcement of their seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming D-1 state tournament. The Patriots were ranked 22nd in D-1 as of this past Friday morning.

According to the MIAA’s website, the tournament brackets were slated to be released yesterday (Tuesday) as the Journal was going to press.

Danni Randall reaches 600 career Strikeouts; softball team awaits state tourney foe

Revere ace pitcher Danni Hope Randall chalked up her 600th career strikeout and freshman Addison Ulwick had three hits and five RBI to lead the Revere High softball team to a 19-7 victory over Malden on an evening that was highlighted by Senior Night festivities last Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots sprinted to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back, adding five runs in the second and five more in the fourth to put the game away.

Anna Doucette and Ulwick paced the 10-hit Revere attack with three hits apiece. Frankie Reed added two hits and two RBI. The Lady Patriots also drew 16 bases on balls and stole 26 bases.

“Our senior leadership was amazing on Senior Night,” said head coach Megan O’Donnell, who expressed her thanks to “Melissa Randall, Kirk Reed, and the Smiths for helping put together an amazing Senior Night.”

The Lady Patriots wrapped up their regular season at non-league foe Triton this past Friday and came up on the short end of an 8-7 decision, despite out-hitting the host Lady Vikings, 10-4.

Caleigh Joyce socked a two-run homer for Revere and Doucette had three hits to pace the Revere attack.

O’Donnell and her crew, who finished their regular season with a 15-5 record overall and 11-3 in the Greater Boston League (which tied them for second place with Lynn Classical), were awaiting the announcement of their seeding and opening round opponent in the MIAA Division 1 State Softball Tournament. The pairings were slated to be announced yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon as the Journal was going to press.

Flag football team wins two

The Revere High flag football team won both of its contests this past week, defeating top-rated Essex Tech and Somerville last Thursday evening at Pentucket High School.

The Patriots came out fast in their battle with Essex Tech. Senior Sara Sbai caught a beautiful pass from quarterback Paula Lopez for an early Revere lead. The Patriot defense, led by Imani Zuniga, Valeria Quintero, Mia Canela, Sanyia Jean- Louis, and Lenira Raimundo, held firm, giving the ball back to the Revere offense, which once again moved the ball into the endzone.

Sbai scored her second TD of the day and captain Olivia Rupp added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 Patriot advantage at the half.

Essex fought back after the intermission, scoring twice to close the gap to 14-12, but Revere responded with another TD to make it 20-12.

Essex moved down the field in the final two minutes to score a touchdown, but the Patriot “D” came up big to stop the two-point conversion for the 20-18 victory.

“This was my favorite game of our season,” said head coach Becky Coots, “not just because we won, but the team played some of their best and really came together to get this win.”

Revere took on Somerville in the second game of the evening and came away with a 24-12 victory. Lopez connected with Sarah Lechneb — who scored all of Revere’s points in the win — on a beautiful pass play for an early TD and the Patriots made good on the two-point play for a quick 8-0 lead . Somerville responded, but a nice play by rusher Valeria Quintero thwarted Somerville’s two-point attempt and Revere remained in the lead until the final whistle.

“This was a fun win,” said Coots. “Somerville definitely made us work for it despite their record. It was a back and forth battle, but we came out on top.

“This has been a very up and down season for us with some really great wins, but also some tough losses , so it’s a night like tonight that really showed me how lucky I am to coach these girls,” Coots added. “I can’t wait for the rest of this season to see what they have.”

Revere is scheduled to host Pentucket and Pioneer Charter School tomorrow evening (Thursday) at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The Patriots then will await word of their status for the upcoming playoffs, which are slated to get underway next Tuesday, June 2.