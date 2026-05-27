Obituaries 05-27-2026

Dr. Edward Michael D’Eramo

Highly respected oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Dr. Edward Michael D’Eramo, a highly respected oral and maxillofacial surgeon whose longtime Revere practice served generations of patients, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2026 at the age of 83.

Dr. D’Eramo was born on October 30, 1942 in Boston, a son of the late W. Sylvester D’Eramo and Ann Louise (Gallagher) D’Eramo. A devoted father, admired oral surgeon, educator, and Navy veteran whose life was marked by discipline, intelligence, and a deep commitment to excellence in his profession.

He graduated first in his class from Tufts Dental School, and served in the United States Navy before dedicating his career to oral and maxillofacial surgery, where he had a successful practice for over four decades in Revere.

For many years, Dr. D’Eramo taught at Tufts Dental School, where he helped guide and mentor future generations in the field he loved so much. He also served as President of the Massachusetts Dental Society, a reflection of the respect in which he was held throughout the profession.

Edward was devoted to providing for his family. He is survived by his children, Kristen D’Eramo Gerety and her husband, Todd of Portsmouth, RI, Kimberly Marie D’Eramo of Durango, CO, and David D’Eramo and his partner, Kelly Harris of Medford. The former husband of Marie Elena (Cardillo) D’Eramo of Melrose and Wanda Irzykowski of Melrose, he was the brother of William D’Eramo of Salem, NH, Paul D’Eramo of Northborough, and the late Ann D’Eramo; cherished grandfather of Drew Gerety and his wife, Haley of Wakefield, Marie-Elena Gerety and her fiancé, Jack Crowley of Newton, Christopher Gerety, Gemma Torres-D’Eramo, and Gianni Torres-D’Eramo, and great-grandfather of Grace Marie Gerety.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Dr. D’Eramo’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Melrose, today, Wednesday, May 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again for his Funeral Service on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m.. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Angelo Guarino

His strength, work ethic, devotion, and unconditional love will remain the foundation of his family for generations to come.

Angelo Guarino, 81, of Revere, passed away peacefully at the home he was so proud of, on May 19, 2026.

He was born on July 15, 1944, in Mirabella Eclano, Italy, to Raffaele and Dorina Guarino. At the age of 14, Angelo and his family moved to America for the promise of a better life…and they found it.

Angelo had an extraordinary work ethic, earning him the respect of employers and coworkers alike. He was a dedicated craftsman with over 30 years of service in the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen, Local 3. He took great pride in the work he did in some of Boston’s most notable buildings. But it was the home that he built alongside his father that he was most proud of.

Along with his wife, Janice, he made their home a gathering place for holidays, birthdays, and family dinners together. There was always plenty of delicious food for all… and extras to take home. When the grandkids came along, there were plenty of sleepovers with special treats. Anyone that came to Papa and Nana’s felt the love and happiness they shared so generously. He loved being outdoors, especially when he was working in his garden. It gave him great joy to share his abundance of vegetables with family and friends.

He was the beloved husband of the late Janice Guarino with whom he shared 44 years of marriage; the devoted father of daughters, Caroline, Yvonne, Rose and Joy as well as sons-in-law, Joe and Adam; cherished Papa of grandchildren; Amanda, Nicholas, Mark, AJ, Kyle, Ashley, Andrew and Abby. He was the adored great-grandfather of Paul, Catherine, and Liliana. His strength, work ethic, devotion, and unconditional love will remain the foundation of his family for generations to come.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelo’s memory to Home for Little Wanderers, 72-74 E. Dedham St, Boston, MA 02118 or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

Janice Nelson

She will be remembered for her deep love of family, her generosity, her strength and the way she made everyone feel welcome and loved

Janice (McDonough) Nelson, 74, of Revere, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Born on July 3, 1951, she was the beloved daughter of Joseph H. and Frances McDonough. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband and high school sweetheart, Edward “Buddy” Nelson. She is survived by her four children: Jeff Nelson; Jamie Nelson and his wife, Lauren Nelson; Jennifer (Nelson) Ivester and her husband, Jake Ivester; and Jonathan Nelson and his partner, Dr. Da’Marcus Baymon. She also leaves behind her six cherished grandchildren: Alana, Brady, Dylan, Hannah, Colby and Jordan; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan (McDonough) and Val Lanza; as well as four nieces and two grandnieces, all of whom she loved deeply.

Janice was born and raised in Revere, where she built a life centered on family, love, and devotion to those closest to her. Growing up in the Point of Pines, she attended Immaculate Conception High School and continued her education at Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. After graduating, she began working as an executive secretary at General Electric.

She found her greatest joy in raising her children and later re-entered the workforce with Revere Public Schools, where she enjoyed being part of a school community. She later continued her nurturing work in childcare. No matter where she was, she brought warmth, generosity, and a strong sense of care to everyone around her.

Her greatest passions were her children, grandchildren, nieces, and grandnieces. She had a gift for bringing people together, especially around the table. She loved to cook and was happiest when feeding family and friends, creating meals that became lasting memories.

She was humble and never sought attention for herself, yet her presence was deeply felt by all who knew her. She had an amazing laugh, gave thoughtful and steady advice, and created a home that was always open-where her friends’ families and her children’s friends became her own family.

Summers in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, were especially meaningful to her, where she created a lifetime of cherished moments by the lake with family and friends.

She will be remembered for her deep love of family, her generosity, her strength, and the way she made everyone feel welcome and loved.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, June 14, from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at the Winthrop Yacht Club.