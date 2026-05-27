License Comm. Approves 1-day licenses for upcoming summer events in the city

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday,

May 20, in the Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and members Daniel Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The commission first took up the continuation of a hearing from its March meeting regarding “violations of Fire and Building safety codes, and failure to maintain sufficient facilities for the number of cars on the license” pertaining to Atlantic Autobody, Inc., 529-533-535 Broadway, Ana Rita F. Sarnaglia, manager. Cleison Sarnaglia, a co-owner of Atlantic Autobody with his wife, was on hand on behalf of the business.

The commissioners heard from Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever, who told the commissioners that Mr. Sarnaglia has been making substantial progress toward resolving the many issues that need to be addressed, a situation that Cheever had described in March as, “There is a lot of complexity going on here.”

However, Cheever noted that there are still some unresolved issues and recommended that the commissioners continue to hold the license in abeyance until the remaining outstanding problems are taken care of.

The commission voted to continue the matter for another 60 days until its July meeting.

The commission approved a number of requests for 1-day licenses for upcoming summer events in the city:

— Steven Morabito, the city’s Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture presented an application for a 1-day Entertainment License to be exercised at Waterfront Square on Sunday, June 28, from 1 p.m.–7 p.m. for the fifth annual Revere Beach Pride Month Celebration. Morabito said the expected attendance will be 2,000 persons over the course of the day. He added that the Revere police and fire departments, the State Police, and the MBTA Police all will be made aware of the festival;

— The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish, 670 Washington Avenue presented an application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for Saturday, June 13, from 5 p.m –10 pm., for a 250th Celebration of America Dinner-Dance for parishioners. The expected attendance is 95 persons;

— Boston Harley-Davidson, 649 Squire Road, Gabrielle Einstein, Event Manager, applied for 10 (ten) 1-day Common Victualler Licenses on the Saturdays of June 27, July 11, July 25, August 8, August 29, September 12, September 19, September 26, October 17, and October 31 for cookouts for customers and staff. The expected attendance at each event is 100 persons. Ms. Einstein said the purpose of the cookouts is for members of the motorcycle community to be able to come together. Fire Dept. Capt. Mark Wolfgang reminded the applicant that appropriate measures must be taken with the Fire Prevention bureau to ensure that any open flames comply with fire prevention safety guidelines;

— Daniel Lewis, 649 Squire Road, Event Manager, applied for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for Sunday, June 7, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. for a boxing show in the parking lot of Boston Harley-Davidson. The expected attendance is 300. There will be a food truck, an ice cream truck, and a DJ. “This is a USA Boxing-sanctioned event with 15 bouts on the schedule,” said Lewis, who added that Cataldo Ambulance, a doctor, and a police detail will be on hand. Capt. Wolfgang added that if the boxing ring is brought inside because of inclement weather, the change in use of the building from retail to a place of public gathering will need to be addressed;

— Rose Burns and Taylor Giuffre-Catalano from the mayor’s office presented an application for seven (7) 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses to be exercised at The Yard @ Suffolk Downs (10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard), on the following dates and times: Saturday, June 13, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 9, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, July 10, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 19, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. for World Cup Soccer Watch Parties. Burns said police will be on hand and Twisted Fate Brewing will serve the alcohol. The expected attendance is 2000 persons. Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application; and

— Novoselsky presented an application on behalf of American Legion Post #61 (of which he is the assistant adjutant) for eight (8) 1-day Malt/Wine and Common Victualler Licenses to be exercised at McMackin Memorial Park from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the following dates: July 5, 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, and 23 for barbecue and alcohol service in conjunction with scheduled City of Revere concerts. The expected attendance is 200. Novoselsky said that the concert series has been held for a number of years without any incidents.

The commission heard an application from Scalzi Corporation, d/b/a Koro Ramen & Sushi, 191 Shirley Avenue, Unit C2, Camilo Acuna, Manager, for a Common Victualler License. The requested seating is for 34 patrons with requested hours of operation from Sunday-Saturday, 12 p.m –10 p.m.

Mr. Acuna said he presently operates a similar business in East Boston and expects to open his Revere establishment on or about July 4. The commissioners unanimously approved issuing the license.

Next up was an application from Javanpuri Corporation, d/b/a Land of Liquor & Market, 1164 North Shore Road, Ashokkumar Patel, Manager, for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License and Pledge of License and Inventory from Trinity Convenience, Inc. Atty. John Mooradian told the commissioners that there will be a pledge of the license and inventory to the lender and all employees will be TIPS-certified.

The commission unanimously approved the transfer of license.

The commissioners heard another request for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License from Blanchard’s Revere Inc., to 286 American Legion Highway, Inc., d/b/a Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Bridget Ann Hurd, Manager. Atty. Jackson Christian said that Kappy’s is purchasing the business from Blanchard’s and will be changing the name to Kappy’s. He also noted that Ms. Hurd, who has been working at Blanchard’s since 2007 and currently is the manager, will be staying on in that capacity. Mr. Christian also noted that there will be a pledge of the license and the inventory to the lender.

City Councillor Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of the application. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission then heard a request for a Wine and Malt with Cordials General On-Premises License from Atenea Nails & Beauty, LLC, 121 Broadway, Jairo M. Cardona, Manager, as an accessory to a nail salon business. The requested seating is 13, with requested hours of operation from Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.– 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mr. Cardona said that salons in Boston presently offer this service and they are seeking to offer a similar amenity to their customers. Occena reminded the applicants that all of the alcohol servers must be TIPS-certified.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application subject to the employees being TIP-certified.

The next item was a request from Queen Associates, Inc., d/b/a Twist & Shake

Revere Beach, Sheryl Queen, Operator, for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be operated at Revere Beach from Sunday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. for sales of ice cream. Ms. Queen said that her longstanding and popular establishment, which had been at 82 Revere Beach Blvd. for the past 23 years, must move from that location because her former building is being demolished for a new development.

Ms. Queen, who operates another Twist and Shake in Winthrop, said that DCR will allow her to operate an ice cream and food truck on Revere Beach though she noted that she no longer will be serving soft serve ice cream from the food truck.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

Nxt on the agenda was a request from Kabylie Gusto, LLC, Revere Beach, Djillali Boughari, Operator, for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be operated at Revere Beach from Sunday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., for sales of mocktails and other cold beverages.

Ms. Samira Boughari presented the application. She said that the truck will offer non-alcoholic beverages. There were no opponents and the commissioners approved the application.

The commission also gave their approval to a request to amend the present entertainment license at the new Floramo’s Steakhouse Restaurant on Revere Beach to permit dancing.

After Occena pointed out that the previous establishment at that location had drawn the wrath of nearby residents because of noise issues late at night, John Floramo told the commission that the music will operate only from 8:00-11:00 at night.

Councillor Guarino-Sawaya spoke on behalf of the amendment. “I have no problem with this,” she said. “It’s not loud, crazy music. The patrons will be dancing to the karaoke music and will not be loud. I have no concerns about this.”

The commissioners unanimously approved the amendment to the entertainment license to permit dancing by patrons.

The commission received four communications during the past month:

1. A notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of a change of officers and change of manager for American Legion Post #61.

2. A notification from the ABCC of the approval of an All Alcohol Restaurant license for Santa Fe Burrito Grill Revere, LLC, d/b/a Santa Fe Burrito Grill.

3. Surrender of license from R & M Foods, Inc., d/b/a D’Parma.

4. Notification of closure of premises from Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc.

The next meeting of the commission will be held June 17.