News Briefs

Revere Beach Kite Festival takes flight May 30

The Revere Beach Partnership invites families and community members to “come fly a kite” at the Revere Beach Kite Festival on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Markey Memorial Bridge.

As a special bonus, the first 300 children under the age of 12 will receive a free kite. For more information on the event, visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com.

Festival features include:

• Kite decorating and flying

• Local exhibitors

• Food vendors and more

Annual Our Lady of Lourdes Outdoor Mass Set for June 14

The Annual Outdoor Mass at Grotto Park in Beachmont (Endicott Ave) across from the former Our lady of Lourdes Church will be celebrated by Father Leonardo, on June 14th at 10.30am.

This traditional outdoor community mass is open to all that wish to attend, it is an all-inclusive, family of all ages event. Some chairs (125) and covering will be available, but it is suggested to bring your own seat or comfort cushion/umbrella (weather permitting). This is a RAIN or SHINE event, no reschedules due to time constraints.

Following the mass a collation will be offered to all in attendance, as well as an inside the church tour.

God Bless you all, God Bless the United States, and hope to see everyone at Grotto Park.

City to host free ‘Shred It Saturday’ for residents

The City of Revere Consumer Affairs Office, in cooperation with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, will host “Shred It Saturday” on Saturday, June 6. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Revere City Hall Parking Lot, located at 281 Broadway.

The free shredding service is available to all Revere residents to help safely dispose of sensitive documents.

Important event details:

• Free for all Revere residents

• Proof of residency is required

• Strictly limited to three banker boxes per household

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wants to See water safety a priority this summer

As Americans head to lakes and rivers for the 2026 recreation season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding everyone to make water safety part of every outdoor adventure.

USACE manages more than 400 lake and river projects nationwide and welcomes millions of visitors each year.

While those visits create opportunities for recreation and family memories, preventable tragedies still occur on public waters annually, many involving people not wearing life jackets.

Statistics from the last five years regarding public recreation fatalities at USACE lake and river projects show that

• 91% of victims were not wearing a life jacket, 92% were male, 88% were age 18 or older, and nearly half were swimming in undesignated areas.

“The recreation areas operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are provided for visitors to get outside, enjoy nature and create wonderful memories,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations. “If your plans this summer include activities on the water, take appropriate precautions.

Wear a life jacket, swim in designated areas, recreate responsibly and encourage your family and friends to do the same.”

“Too often, accidents happen without warning and in just a matter of seconds,” said Heath Kruger, USACE National Water Safety program manager. “A properly fitted life jacket remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to save a life. Whether you are boating, fishing, swimming or enjoying time near the water, preparation and awareness matter.”

USACE encourages visitors to follow these important water safety reminders:

• Wear a properly fitted life jacket when boating, fishing, paddling or spending time near the water.

• Never swim alone and always swim in designated areas when available.

• Keep children within arm’s reach whenever they are near open water.

• Avoid alcohol while boating or swimming.

• Be aware that water temperatures can remain dangerously cold even during warm weather.

• Use engine cutoff devices while boating to reduce the risk of runaway vessels and propeller injuries.

• Learn your swimming limits and understand that open water conditions differ from pools.

Learn more water safety tips by visiting PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram.

USACE is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, offering diverse outdoor opportunities close to home for millions of visitors each year. More information about USACE recreation sites and activities is available at CorpsLakes.us.