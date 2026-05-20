RHS Roundup

Must-win situation for RHS baseball

After splitting its two contests in the East Boston Strike Out Colon Cancer Tournament this past weekend, a 24-6 win over the host Eastie Jets and a 9-5 loss to Saugus, and then dropping an 11-1 decision to Medford on Monday, the Revere High baseball team is facing a “must-win” situation today (Wednesday) in their season finale at Malden.

The Patriots stand at 8-9 on the season and a victory is needed over the Golden Tornadoes in order to achieve the .500 record that is necessary to qualify for the MIAA post-season state tournament.

The Patriots came up short to Malden by a score of 6-3 in their first meeting in late April, but coach Sebastian Salvo and his crew will be looking to turn the tables in the rematch.

Boys volleyball clinches GBL title; Sr. Night is tonight

The Revere High boys volleyball team clinched the 2026 Greater Boston League championship with a 3-2 victory over Lynn Classical this past Monday.

The Patriots, who entered the match with a two-game lead over the second-place Rams, now stand at 13-0 in the GBL with only one league contest left, which is set for the Merullo Fieldhouse this evening (Wednesday) against Lynn English in a contest that will be highlighted by Senior Night festivities.

Leading the way for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad in the win over Classical were

Yosniel De Jesus Ruiz (11 kills, 6 assists, 2 blocks), who filled in for Larry Claudio, the team’s setter, who left the match after being injured in the third set. Claudio tallied seven kills and 10 assists before coming out of the game.

Juan Perez (15 kills), Chris Choc Chavez (30 assists), and Jeffrey Garcia (16 kills, 2 blocks) also played major roles in the victory.

Last week the Patriots kept their unbeaten record in the Greater Boston League (GBL) intact with a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire, 3-2 victory over Somerville last Wednesday,

The match came down to a decisive fifth set, with coach Liane Mimmo’s squad eking out the victory, 15-13.

Juan Perez and Jeffrey Garcia led the Revere offense with 11 kills apiece, with Garcia adding two blocks. Larry Claudio contributed 10 kills to go with 10 assists.

Chris Choc Chavez provided 18 assists to his teammates and Isaac Portillo served three aces.

Mimmo’s squad, which stands at 17-1 overall, was ranked 23rd in the MIAA’s Division 1 power ratings as of last Friday. After tonight’s encounter with Lynn English, the Patriots will trek to a non-league opponent for their regular-season finale, after which they will await the announcement from the MIAA of their final seeding and likely first-round opponent in the D-1 State Tournament.

RHS softball defeats Somerville

Alana Greenman struck out 10 Somerville batters to lead the Revere High softball team to a 16-4 victory last Wednesday.

After spotting Somerville a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Lady Patriots responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run double by Frankie Reed and a ground-out by Gianna Canzano that brought in another Patriot.

Greenman helped her own cause with a two-RBI base hit in the second, bringing in the eventual winning run, to make it 5-1.

Caleigh Joyce then delivered a crucial blast in the third with a grand slam homer, enlarging the Revere advantage to 9-1. The Lady Patriots brought on the mercy rule with five runs in the sixth thanks to an RBI double by Anna Doucette, a two-RBI base hit by Canzano, and RBI hits by Addi Ulwick, Reed, and Canzano.

The Revere offense accounted for 14 hits, with Doucette and Reed leading the way with three hits apiece. The Patriots also drew 13 bases on balls and stole eight bases.

This past Monday, Revere dropped a 13-0 decision to undefeated Medford, which has won the 2026 GBL title. The Patriots managed only two hits by Danni Randall and Defany Escoto.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew, who stand at 13-4, are scheduled to wrap up their regular season with three contests starting today (Wednesday) with a home contest against Malden. They will host Northeast Regional tomorrow (Thursday) and will trek to Triton on Friday.

They then will await the announcement of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the post-season Division 1 state tournament.

RHS girls finish second at GBL Meet

The Revere High School girls outdoor track and field team finished in second place at last Monday’s Greater Boston League (GBL) Meet that was held at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Lady Patriots tallied 98 points, 11 behind first-place Somerville. “The girls had an extremely exceptional meet,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Hosting the meet and having Senior Night at the same time was an exciting experience for the team. It was very fun to show off Revere to all of our GBL competitors.”

Senior standout Gemma Stamatopoulos placed two exclamation points on the last GBL competition of her career, winning two GBL championships in the 400m hurdles and the 800m.

The 400 hurdles was the most dramatic race of the day, with Gemma’s winning time of 69.13 nipping the second-place Somerville girl by just 0.02 of a second.

“Gemma kicked off her meet with an insane finish in the 400m hurdles that came down to a lean at the finish line against Somerville,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “The three top finishers (which included Lady Patriot senior teammate Rania Hamdani in third place with a personal record [PR] of 69.43) in that race all ran personal records (PRs) and finished within 0.30 of each other, which is exactly what you want to see at the championship level.”

Stamatopoulos’s winning performance in the 800 was another fiercely-contested race in which Gemma edged her closest competitor from Medford by less than one second (0.78 to be exact) with a winning time of 2:27.6 that was within one second of her PR.

In between those two events, Gemma earned another medal by tying for fourth place in the high jump with a leap of 4’-8”, giving her a team-high 23 points on the day.

Revere’s third GBL champs were the 4 x 400m relay quartet of Dayana Ortega, Jaliyah Manigo, Olivia Rupp, and Rania Hamdani. Their winning time of 4:40.52 was about six seconds faster than their closest competitor. “This was the third event for every member of the relay team and their finish of 4:40 was an incredible time on tired legs,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.

For Hamdani, the relay marked her third 400 meter event — and medal — of the day. In addition to her third-place finish in the 400 hurdles, Rania took second-place in the 400 dash to tally a total of 16.5 points for the Revere column on the scoresheet.

Ortega finished in second place in the 100m hurdles and fifth in the 400m hurdles with a PR of 1:16.13 to post a total of 12.5 points for the Revere scoresheet.

Basma Sahibi tallied 12 points with third-place finishes in the 100m hurdles and the triple jump in which Basma recorded a lifetime PR of 31’-1”.

Olivia Rupp finished third in the 1-mile (6:04.83) and led off the third-place 4 x 800m relay quartet with teammates Emma DeCrosta, Jisell Urbina Aguirre, and Annalise Rodriguez, who clocked a time of 11:58.62.

Fourth-place finishes included: Emma DeCrosta in the 2-mile with a PR of 15:13.24; the 4 x 100m team of Kesley Morales, Jaliyah Manigo, Isabella Marin Isaza, and Lesly Mendoza; Kesley Morales in the javelin; and Zizi Kalliavas in the triple jump with a PR distance of 30’5.25”.

Jaliyah Manigo added another point to the Revere score with a sixth-place finish in the 400m dash.

The season is far from over for a few Lady Patriots who will be headed to the Division 2 State Meet on May 29.

RHS boys track takes 2nd at GBL

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team finished in second-place at last Monday’s GBL Meet at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The Patriots tallied 124 points on the day, 13 points behind first-place Somerville, whom Revere tied in their head-to-head competition earlier in the season.

A number of Patriots claimed GBL titles. Jeremy X won the 100 dash with a sprint of 11.40 and anchoired the winning 4 x 100 relay. Jeremy also earned a second-place medal in the 200 dash with his time of 23.00.

Oliver Escobar won the high jump with a leap of 5’-8”, finished in third place in the 100 with his dash of 11.57, and ran a leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay.

The 4 x 100 relay quartet of Oliver Escobar, Emmanuel Lopera, Kepler Celamy, and Jermey X won their race with a clocking of 44.14.

The Patriot foursome of Amari-Millar-Tobey, Jencarlo Martinez-Angel, Deaa-eedine Echelh, and Sean Colleton captured the 4 x 400 relay with a time of 3:2.68, which was more than six seconds faster than their closest rivals.

A large number of Patriots also earned medals:

— The Revere 4 x 800 squadron of Kosta Stamatopoulos, Diogo Yogi, Luke Imperator, and Edwin Calracon came across the line in third place.

— Sean Colleton earned a fourth-place medal in the 400 dash and a fifth place in the long jump;

–Amari Millar-Tobey earned a fifth-place medal in the 400 dash;

— Edwin Alarcon took second place in an 800 race in which Edwin finished just 0.007 behind the winner;

— Kosta Sytamtopoulois grabbed third place in the 800 and was just 0.13 behind the winning time;

— Diogo Yogi turned in an Ironman-worthy performance with a second-place in the 2-mile, a third in the 1-mile, and running a leg of the third-place 4 x 800 relay;

— Fajr Razi came across in fifth place in the 110m hurdles;

— Nathan Krokos medaled in two events with a fourth in the javelin and a sixth in the 110m hurdles;

— Jomar Serrano Beltre finished sixth in the 400 hurdles;

— Bryan Maia was a triple medalist, taking second place in both the shot-put and the discus and fifth in the javelin; and

— Silvio Neto took sixth place in the disc.

RHS flag football splits two contests

The Revere High flag football team split itw two contests this past week.

“Our first game against Triton was a tough battle,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots. Triton grabbed an early 6-0 lead, but sophomore Sanyia Jean-Louis came up big with a huge play at the goal line to stop the Vikings’ two-point conversion attempt.

The Patriots then came right back with a TD by junior captain Sarah Lechheb to leave matters deadlocked at 6-6 at the half.

The Revere defense continued its strong play after the intermission, forcing a three-and-out. The Revere offense, guided by quarterback Paula Lopez, marched down the field, but a bobble on a pass attempt resulted in a pick-6 by Triton.

The Vikings added another TD for the 18-6 finale.

Revere’s second game of the evening against Pioneer Charter Pirates was a different story. The Patriots started fast, with their first pass attempt resulting in a beautiful TD from Lopez to Lechneb (the first of three TDs by Sarah for the game). Senior captain Olivia Rupp scored the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead and Revere never looked back enroute to a 33-6 victory.

Sophomore Imani Zuniga was a force on both sides of the ball. A pair of Pioneer drives late in the game were stopped thanks to two interceptions by junior Mia Canela, including a pick-6.

Coots and her crew will travel to Pentucket tomorrow (Thursday) to take on a tough Essex Tech team and Somerville. The seniors will be honored for their contribution to the team prior to departure of the bus.

They will finish up the regular season at home next Tuesday with a pair of contests against Pioneer Charter and Pentucket.

RHS boys tennis defeats Classical in final match

The Revere High boys tennis team concluded its season on a positive note with an exciting 3-2 victory over Lynn Classical this past Friday.

The outcome of the match came down to the first singles battle in which the Patriots’ top player, Ethan Men, was locked in a duel with his Classical counterpart in the last match to conclude the day.

Prior to the end of the first-singles match, Revere had won the first doubles match in which the duo of Andre Nguyen and Salman Lazaar “played really well together,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn, to record a victory in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. The Patriots also earned a point via forfeit in the third-singles match.

At second singles, Nathan Kenney put up a fine effort against his strong Ram opponent, but fell, 3-6, 2-6 and at second doubles, the tandem of Joshua Rugutt and Noah Shanley played well together in a 1-6, 3-6 loss.

With those matches in the scorebook, Revere’s hopes for victory relied on Men coming through at first singles. Ethan won the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), and then powered through the second set for a 6-4 victory.

“Ethan played really well and kept his composure in the deciding match,” said Flynn.

Two days previously, a shorthanded Patriots’ squad came up on the short end of a 5-0 decision to Everett.

“We were short handed due to injury, but our team played well,” said Flynn, who was forced to adjust his lineup.

At first singles, sophomore Andre Nguyen lost to an experienced senior, 1-6.1-6. At second singles middle-schooler Nathan Kenney played a great match in a very competitive 3-6, 3-6 loss.

In the first doubles contest, freshmen Salman Lazaar and Tyler Pham played really well in a 1-6, 3-6 loss, and at second doubles, sophomore Noah Shanley and freshman Daniel Zuniga played well together in a competitive 2-6, 3-6 loss.

“I would like to thank all of the members of this season’s team,” said Flynn, “Our senior, Ethan Men; sophomores Andre Nguyen and Noah Shanley; freshmen Esteban Constantine, Juan Gomez, Salman Lazaar, Tyler Pham, Joshua Rugutt; and Daniel Zuniga; and middle schooler Nathan Kenney.

“The Revere boys tennis program has the potential to do very well in the upcoming years with such a young, but motivated team,” Flynn added.

RHS girls tennis defeats Everett

The Revere High girls tennis team earned a 3-2 victory over Everett last week.

The Lady Patriots won all three of the singles matches in straight sets: Genevieve Belmonte won her match at first singles, 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Naz triumphed at second singles, 6-3, 6-2; and Mariana Taborda defeated her Everett counterpart, 6-1, 6-4.

In the doubles matches, Lyna Baoussouh and Katie Embree fell in a hard-fought match at first doubles, 4-6, 4-6, and the second-doubles tandem of Judy Lei and Noor Zitouni came up short, 0-6, 0-6.

Maniscalco and her crew were scheduled to conclude their 2026 season yesterday (Tuesday) against Winthrop.