Obituaries 05-20-2026

Michael “Mike” Anthony Cataldo

Successful Insurance Executive

Mike Cataldo of Revere, Massachusetts, most recently residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away May 11, 2026 from complications of a stroke. He was 72 years old. Mike enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry, but his greatest pride was his family. He never made a commitment he didn’t keep, and he was a generous and loyal man who lived with integrity, always putting his family first.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary (Torre) and Gennarino “Henry” Cataldo, his older brother Henry J. Cataldo, his parents-in-law, Glenna and Verl Colby, his brother-in-law Charlie Regenhard, and his sister-in-law Cathy Martin.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Pam (Colby) Cataldo; his devoted children, Alana (Cataldo) Sablan and her husband Anthony, Michela Cataldo, and Michael “Mikey” Cataldo. He was a dear brother to Carol (Cataldo) Leonard and her husband Tom, Rosemary (Cataldo) Dulude, and Robert Cataldo and his wife Susan.

Cherished brother-in-law to Chere (Colby) Hartman and her husband David, Kim (Colby) Regenhard, and Darin Colby — the Colby family he embraced as his own and who will deeply miss him.

Beloved uncle to Matthew Leonard and his wife Rhonda, Nicole (Leonard) Potter and her husband Ed, David Cataldo and his wife Kim, Daniel Cataldo and his wife Christina, Janelle Guarino and her husband Antonio, Dana (Cataldo) Mack and her husband Graeme, Cami Hartman and her partner Julian Jaramillo, Tika Martin and her husband Willard, and Andrew Regenhard and his wife Klarissa. Great-uncle to Skye and Rocco Leonard, Hannah and Thomas Potter, Enzo and Felix Cataldo, Marco Cataldo, Sofia and Luca Mack, and Rosalina and Henry Guarino.

Mike found joy in feeding the people he loved, and nothing meant more to him than a full table surrounded by family and friends. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry, so that others may know the comfort of a good meal. Donate online at https://firstcongrevere.org/food-pantry, or mail a check made payable to First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry to: 230 Beach Street, Revere, MA 02151. (781) 284-4158 if you have questions.

Kathleen “Kathy” Lepore

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1974

Kathleen “Kathy” Lepore, 71, of Goodyear, Arizona, formerly of Derry, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026.

Born on January 12, 1955, in Boston, Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose love, strength, and witty sense of humor touched everyone who knew her. Kathy was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1974. Kathy took pride in her work outside of the home, holding various positions in clinical laboratories.

Kathy shared a beautiful marriage of 46 years with her beloved husband, John. Together they built a life centered around family, laughter, and unwavering love. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Robin, and found her greatest joy in being “Nana” to her only grandchild, Christian. Kathy especially loved attending Christian’s football games and cheering him on.

Kathy is survived by her husband, John Lepore; daughter, Robin Petronella and husband, Michael; grandson, Christian St. Germain; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Caton and Theresa Caton; nephew. John Caton, Jr. and his wife, Denise; niece, Cynthia Erb and husband, John; niece ,Kristen Hughes; and several great-nieces and great-nephews whom she deeply cherished. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Anna Caton, and her brothers, William “Billy” Caton and John “Jack” Caton.

A funeral mass celebrating Kathy’s life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 9:30 a.m, at Saint Juan Diego Catholic Church in Chandler, Arizona. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held immediately after the service at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Arizona, where she will be laid to rest.

Kathy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Elena Marie Rossi

October 11, 1930 — May 15, 2026

Elena Marie (Picardi) Rossi, 95, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026.

The beloved wife of the late Henry A. Rossi, she was the devoted mother of Lorraine Drapek and her partner, Steve Taylor; Ronald Rossi and his wife, Jo-Ann; Thomas Rossi and his partner, Tiffany Giannato; and the late Richard Rossi; loving grandmother of Lauren Drapek and her husband, Michael Scarpati; Michelle Sutton and her husband, Michael; Colleen Drapek and her husband, Greg Findlay; Amanda Kalavantis and her husband, Christos; Ronald Rossi and his partner, Taiz Ortiz; Tiana Rossi; and Micayla Rossi; cherished great-grandmother of Henry Scarpati, Gemma Sutton, Rory Sutton, Nicholas Kalavantis, and Giovanna Kalavantis. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as her treasured dog, Lulu.

Elena was predeceased by her parents, Amato and Sophia Picardi, as well as her siblings Louis Picardi, Carlo Picardi, Antonio Picardi, Gerardo Picardi, Pasqualina Picardi, and Emerico Picardi.

Family was everything to Elena. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. As a young woman, she worked as a seamstress, and later in life she continued to enjoy sewing. Above all else, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Elena will be remembered for her warmth, devotion to her family, and the love she shared so generously with everyone around her.

For her final six years, she resided at Sunrise of Lynnfield where she treated staff as part of her family and more importantly how they treated her as well.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, today, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elena’s memory, and in memory of her son Richard, to The Angel Fund for ALS Research at theangelfund.org

Ralph J. ‘Chubby” Vazza

He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, May 18, in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St.,

Revere for Ralph J. “Chubby” Vazza, who passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home on May 11th. He was 93 years of age. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Revere, Ralph was the son of Frank and Felicia (Ferragamo) Vazza. He graduated from Revere High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

Ralph or “Chubby” as he was affectionately known by family and friends always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit and had no fear of taking risks in order to realize his dreams. He began his first business by opening a breakfast and coffee shop, named “The Lunch Room” in Revere. He would eventually work alongside his brother, John, creating and operating Vazza Circle Fish, a well-known and popular fish market and restaurant in Revere. The restaurant was a passion to many family members who worked at the restaurant which was in operation from the 1970s to the early 1990’s.

Chubby was a devoted family man who was always available to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. One of his favorite pastimes over the years was clamming. He was also an avid tennis player, and he enjoyed jogging and maintaining an active lifestyle. He was a proud and lifelong resident of Revere.

He was the beloved father of Felicia “Lisa” Vazza of Naples, FL, the late Cheryl A. Gannon, the late Vincent F. Vazza, Jason Aufiero and his wife, Stephanie of Attleboro and the late Thomas J. “TG” Garrett and the cherished grandfather of Christian Aufiero and Tyler D. Mason, the loving best friend of 55 years to Linda M. Aufiero of Revere; dear brother of the late John J. Vazza, Louis Vazza, Rose “Marie” Vigliotti, Dorothy D’Amico, Lillian Brennan, Anthony Vazza, Vincent Vazza, Frank Vazza, Carmine Vazza, and Fanny Deorio. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, two charities were dear to Ralph’s heart, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 by visiting www.smiletrain.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Anthony “Tony” Serino

Dedicated Cabinet Maker

Anthony J. “Tony” Serino Sr. of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 14, 2026, at the age of 83. Born and raised in the West End of Boston on January 24, 1943 to the late Anthony C. Serino and Lucy (Mazziotta), he was the beloved husband of 60 years to Helen (Lunde).

Tony was a dedicated cabinet maker, carving not just wooden masterpieces but also unforgettable impressions in the hearts of his colleagues and customers. His passion for his craft was unsurpassed, reflected in the intricate details of his work. Tony was a speedster on his beloved Harley, leading annual rides to Laconia with an unmatched fervor. Tony proudly served his country as a Sergeant. in the United States Army. His tattoos, emblematic of his unique character, were worn with pride, each one a testament to his love for life and his unwavering spirit. Tony’s love extended beyond the open roads and into the wilderness, where he found solace in fishing and hunting.

Tony was a pillar of strength for his family, providing and caring for them in every possible way. He was a devoted father of Anthony J. Serino Jr and his wife, Darlene and their daughter, Alexia of Revere, Philip Serino and his fiancé, Dawn Lepore of the N. End of Boston and his daughter, Cohlette Carlino and her children: Alexis, Alina and Antonio, Helen R. Serino Brown and Robert Brown and their son, Anthony of Revere, and the late Chris Serino; dear brother of Arlene Gargano and her late husband, Mike of Florida, Susan Corroto and her late husband, Tom of Amesbury, and the late Jerry Serino and his surviving wife, Marlen of Africa. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. His Funeral will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.

Tony, with his vivacious spirit, certainly made everyone around him feel special. To celebrate his life and keep his memory alive, we invite everyone who knew Tony to share their memories, photos, and stories on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.