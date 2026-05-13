Sen. Edwards, Housing Advocates, Celebrate One year of Eviction Sealing in the Affordable Homes Act

Special to the Journal

One year ago this week, a historic provision championed by State Senator Lydia Edwards went into effect as part of the Affordable Homes Act – fundamentally changing the trajectory of thousands of Massachusetts residents by granting the right to petition courts to seal certain eviction records.

In its first year alone, 6,284 petitions to seal eviction records have been filed across the Commonwealth, underscoring both the urgent need for this reform and its immediate, tangible impact.

“I believe in second chances, “ said Senator Lydia Edwards. “For too long, eviction records – often stemming from circumstances beyond a tenant’s control – have locked families out of housing and opportunity. Today, thousands of Massachusetts residents have a pathway forward. I want to thank Attorney General Campbell, Governor Healey, Senate President Spilka, The Executive Office of Housing and Liveable Communities, Leader Michael Moran, and the countless advocates who realized the urgency in this issue and acted on it accordingly a year ago today.”

The law protects an array of circumstances including fault-based and no fault evictions, each with specific parameters dictating the process and regulations. When applying for new housing, the tenant may legally state that they have “no record” of a prior eviction.

To aid constituents in utilizing the provision, Senator Edwards has held three successful “Supper and Sealing” workshops, community-based events dedicated to connecting residents with legal professionals to expedite the sealing process for both eviction records and CORIs (criminal records).

Advocates and partners like Greater Boston Legal Services, North Suffolk Community Services, Maverick Landing Community Services, Big Hope Project, Harvard Law School Legal Services Center and Massachusetts Law Reform Institute have made this possible.

Additionally, the Legal Information & Technology Lab at Suffolk University Law School has played a critical role in expanding access. By developing an online petition tool, the Lab has made it possible for residents to begin the sealing process directly from their smartphones—eliminating barriers such as transportation, time off work, and court navigation.

The success of eviction sealing in Massachusetts demonstrates what is possible when policy centers equity and lived experience. This reform represents a meaningful step toward a more just and accessible housing market.

Quotes of Support

“Our Affordable Homes Act is about making it easier and more affordable for people to find housing,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Eviction sealing is a crucial part of that. No one should face huge barriers to getting housing because of a hardship they faced long ago. I’m grateful to Senator Edwards and the Legislature for their partnership on this important policy which is already making a difference for thousands of Massachusetts residents.”

“HLC recently concluded a statewide fair housing listening tour to hear directly from residents about how our new fair housing office can better serve their needs. In every region, we heard from people who have been denied housing opportunities because of decades-old eviction records and discrimination,” said Juana Matias, Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities (HLC). “Eviction record discrimination remains a significant barrier to housing stability. But one year into eviction record sealing, we are better positioned to support residents in crisis, connect them to resources, and help more families remain stably housed in Massachusetts.”

“One year ago, Massachusetts took a bold step toward fairness and opportunity with the passage of the Eviction Sealing Law – a milestone that has already opened doors for countless families and residents to secure stable housing and rebuild their financial futures,” said Attorney General Andrea Campbell. “This law is a lifeline that helps break cycles of instability and restores dignity to those too often shut out of the housing market. Thank you to Senator Edwards and Leader Mike Moran for their unwavering advocacy and leadership on this important issue, and to Senate President Spilka and Speaker Mariano for their commitment to this legislation, which ensured that it became law.”

“The Senate prioritized this policy because we know that one difficult chapter in our lives does not define who we are,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Now, as nearly 5,000 people have submitted petitions under this policy, it is clear that passing this measure was the right thing to do—and that it is changing lives for the better. I applaud Senator Edwards, whose steadfast leadership and moral clarity were instrumental in bringing this reform to fruition. Her work reflects the very best of what we strive to achieve in the Senate, advancing policies that expand opportunity, restore dignity, and change lives.”

“Senator Edwards’ steadfast leadership was instrumental in getting the eviction record sealing law passed,” said Tyler White, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute. “In the year since it took effect, the law has empowered thousands of tenants to start fresh in their search for new housing—and countless others will benefit in the years to come. The spirit of the law is simple: tenants should not be perpetually disadvantaged and made to suffer lifelong consequences as a result of their eviction records. We look forward to continuing our work with Senator Edwards to advance housing justice in Massachusetts.”