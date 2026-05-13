Mayor Patrick Keefe Hosts Spring Fling Reception

Photos by Cary Shuman

First Lady of Jennifer Keefe looked out at the massive crowd standing everywhere in the Casa Lucia function room and called the turnout “amazing” for her husband, Mayor Patrick Keefe’s Spring Fling reception.

Indeed, it was one of the largest turnouts in recent memory for a campaign reception.

“Thank you all for being here. We appreciate all your support that you continue to show year after year,” said Mrs. Keefe.

Brian Doherty, General Agent for the Boston Building Trades Union, and Lou Antonellis, Business Manager for Local 103, both appeared as speakers.

Doherty said he represents over 35,000 construction workers, “including 1,400, who live right here in Revere.”

Doherty praised Mayor Keefe as being “a leader who cares deeply about every single family in Revere.”

“Mayor Keefe is in a league of his own,” said Doherty. “To have someone who shows up, answers their phone, who listens and becomes an advocate, not just for working people but he brings that voice to every single member of this community. We can’t thank him enough. From experience, He’s someone who cares, he’s someone who shows up every day, and on behalf of organized labor, we could not be prouder to partner with him every day to support this great community.”

Antonellis also expressed his gratitude to Mayor Keefe for his exceptional leadership and productive partnership with union members. “I have the distinct honor of introducing my friend, a mayor who truly represents what local leadership is supposed to look like,” said Antonellis. “He is a mayor grounded in family, community, hard work, and public service.”

Mayor Keefe took the microphone to the accompaniment of a prolonged ovation.

Keefe thanked the large gathering for its tremendous support in his remarks.