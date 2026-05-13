RHS Roundup

Revere girls track completes undefeated season, wins GBL title

The Revere High girls outdoor track & field team put the finishing touch on an undefeated season with victories over Medford (90-40) and Lynn English (110-26) last Monday at Medford’s Hormel Stadium.

The twin victories gave coach Racquel MacDonald’s squad a 7-0 dual-meet record and the undisputed 2026 Greater Boston League championship.

Sophomore Zizi Kalliavas set a new school record in the 100m dash with her time of 12.8, breaking the previous mark of 13.1 that had been held by Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez. Zizi’s time was good for 1st vs LE and 3rd vs Medford. She also took 1st in both the long jump (14′-2″) and triple jump (29′-8″) vs. both opponents and capped off her outstanding day with a 1st vs LE and a 2nd vs Medford in the 200m dash with a season-best of 27.3.

Basma Sahibi took first in the shot put in both meets with a personal record (PR) throw of 27′-3″. She then took second in the 100m hurdles in both meets (22.2) and third in the triple jump vs LE (26’7).

Rania Hamdani took first in both meets in the discus (59′) and the 400m Hurdles (70.1), Rania also finished second in the long jump in both meets (14′-0″ and was first in the 400m dash vs. LE and second vs Medford with a time of 64.6.

Dayana Ortega took 1st in both meets in the 100m hurdles and the javelin (56’4′ and 3rd in both meets in the 400m hurdles (77.9).

Gemma Stamatopouos took 1st in both meets in the high jump (4′-8″) and the 800m (2:37.2). Gemma finished 2nd in the triple jump in both meets (28′-6″) and 2nd in the 400m hurdles in both meets (71.7).

Olivia Rupp turned in a noteworthy performance, defeating all opponents in both the 1-mile (6:40.6) and the 2-mile (14:18.6).

The 4 x 100m relay quartet of Kesley Morales, Ina Tamizi, Jaleeyah Figueroa, and Isabella Marin Isaza outsped both their Medford and LE counterparts with a clocking of 55.7.

Three more wins for boys volleyball, ranked #22 in D-1

The Revere High boys volleyball team improved to 15-1 on the season with a trio of victories this past week. Coach Lianne Mimmo’s Patriots are now ranked 22nd (as of last Friday) in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings and hold undisputed possession of first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a perfect 11-0 league mark.

In a 3-0 victory at Malden (which had entered the match tied for second place in the GBL with Lynn Classical) last Wednesday, Larry Claudio provided 10 assists, and delivered eights kills to pace the Patriots. Chris Choc Chavez (10 assists), Juan Perez (8 kills), and libero Isaac Portillo (2 aces, 2 kills) also made major contributions to the winning effort.

The Patriots traveled to Hyde Park last Thursday to take on non-league opponent Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter School and returned home with a 3-0 triumph. Claudio (7 kills, 9 assists, 3 aces), Choc Chavez (14 assists, 6 aces, 2 kills), Jeffrey Garcia (7 kills), and Perez (6 kills) led the way for Revere.

Revere added another 3-1 victory this past Monday at GBL foe Everett. Perez delivered 19 kills in a dominant performance. Choc Chavez had 18 assists and two kills. Claudio (6 kills, 7 assists), Garcia (6 kills, 2 blocks), and Anass Ouldzenagui (3 aces) also made significant contributions to the winning effort.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad has only lost two sets thus far in its 11 victories vs. its GBL foes, outscoring their league rivals by a dominating 33-2.

The Patriots will travel to Somerville today (Wednesday) and to Classical next Monday before returning home to face Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS softball team qualifies for tourney; Senior Night is tonight

The Revere High softball team punched its ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with an 18-1 victory at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea last Wednesday.

Alana Greenman picked up the “W” in her first start in the pitcher’s circle with a solid effort in which Alana yielded just three hits and struck out five opponents in six innings.

An inside-the-park grand slam by Anna Doucette highlighted the Lady Patriots’ offensive production, which totaled 13 hits and drew 10 bases on balls.

Caleigh Joyce and Frankie Reed had big days at the plate with three hits apiece.

Reed and Alexa Humphrey both had two-RBI doubles. Addi Ulwick tripled home a teammate and Gianna Canzano added two hits and an RBI.

Last Wednesday the Lady Patriots defeated non-league opponent Minuteman Regional, 8-2, avenging a 9-6 loss in the season-opener.

Senior Danni Randall turned in one of her best-ever performances in the circle, fanning 17 Lady Minutemen while allowing just five hits over the seven-inning route. “Danni was in the zone,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell.

“Alexa Humphrey was amazing behind the plate,” added O’Donnell. “We turned a 5-3-2 double play that the umpire said was the most beautiful tag at home plate he’s seen all year.”

Ulwick provided the offensive highlight of the day with a prodigious three-run homer, “That seemed like it would have gone out of Fenway Park,” noted O’Donnell.

After Minuteman took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Revere got that back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI base hit by Caleigh Joyce, who battled through a six-pitch at-bat .

The Lady Patriots broke the deadlock in the fifth thanks to RBI base hits by Reed and Greenman to take a 4-1 lead. Minuteman scored a run in the sixth, but a four-run Revere rally in the bottom of the frame, powered by an RBI double by Doucette and Ulwick’s blast, put the game away.

The Lady Patriots totaled 13 hits on the day, led by Doucette with three safeties (Anna also stole two bases) and Ulwick, Joyce, Canzano, and Reed with two hits apiece. In addition, O’Connell’s squad was flawless in the field, committing no errors.

The Lady Patriots defeated Lynn English this past Monday, 20-4. Randall once again was overpowering in the circle, fanning 10 Lady Bulldogs while allowing only one hit (though walking eight) over the five-inning route.

Ulwick led the Lady Patriot offense with three hits and six RBI, including a triple in the first and a two-run single in the second when the Lady Patriots zoomed out to a 9-4 lead.

Revere then put the game away with 10 runs in the third with the key hits including a triple by Doucette and RBI base hits by Greenman, Canzano, Joyce, and Reed. All told, the Revere offense pounded out 16 hits, drew 11 bases on balls, and stole 11 bases.

O’Donnell and her crew now stand at 12-3 on the season and are tied for second place in the GBL with Lynn Classical with a 9-2 league record. They are scheduled to host GBL foe Somerville this evening (Wednesday) that will be highlighted by Senior Night festivities and entertain non-league opponent Northeast Regional on Friday.

They will travel to GBL rival Medford (which is in first place in the GBL) next Monday before returning home to meet GBL opponent Malden next Wednesday. The Lady Patriots will conclude their regular-season next Friday (May 22) at Triton.

Boys track sweeps past Medford, English

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team completed an undefeated, once-tied dual meet season with victories over Medford and Lynn English last Monday at Hormel Stadium.

The twin wins allowed the Patriots to finish in a tie with Somerville for the 2026 Greater Boston League title with identical 6-0-1 records.

The Patriots controlled the meet from start to finish. The trio of Oliver Escobar (10.7), Jeremy X (11.1), and Kepler Celamy (11.3) made a clean sweep in the 100 meter dash.

Oliver also won the high jump with a leap of 5′-4″.

Edwin Alarcon won the 200 dash in a sprint of 23.3 and teammate Sean Colleton finished second vs. English and third vs. Medford. Matteo Reyes grabbed third place vs. English.

Colleton topped the field in the long jump with a flight of 18′-3″. Cristian Requeno took second vs. English and third vs. Medford and Kepler Celamy grabbed third vs. English.

In the 400, Amari Miller-Tobey took first vs. English and second vs. Medford, followed by teammates Jonathan Gonzalez and Dylan Viera.

Kosta Stamatopoulos topped the field in the 800 with a time of 2:09.1. Luke Imperato finished second vs. English and third vs. Medford and Weizheng Chen took third vs. English.

Youssef Zari defeated the field in the 1-mile with a time of 5:09.7. Kayden Yee grabbed a third vs. English.

In the 2-mile, Christian Requeno took first place vs. both opponents in 13:06.8.

Nathan Krokos (19.0) and Joma Serrano Beltre (19.9) went 1-2 in the 110 hurdles and in the 400 hurdles, Nathan (63.5) and Joma (73.1) went 1-3 vs. Medford. Qkkadian Halley added a third vs. English in the 110 hurdles.

Krokos made it three first-places on the day with a victory in the javelin with a throw of 110′-3″. Amari Miller-Tobey took second vs. English and third vs. Medford and David Cruz grabbed third vs. English.

Bryan Maia handily won the shot-put with a tposs of 43′-1″ to lead a sweep with teammates Silvio Neto and Jordan Moreno.

Bryan also led a Patriot sweep in the discus (125′-10″) along with Silvio and Jonathan Gonzalez.

In the triple jump, Joao Victor Gnutzman took first vs. Medford and second vs. English. Matteo Reyes finished third vs. both rivals.

RHS flag football splits two contests

The Revere High flag football team split its two contests this past week, defeating Chelsea, 25-6, but falling to Peabody, 35-0.

The Patriots came out strong vs. Chelsea, scoring on their first drive. Chelsea responded and scored right afterwards, but Revere responded with a TD when senior captain Olivia Rupp came up big with a touchdown on a sneak play to give Revere a 13-6 at the half.

The Lady Patriots then took control after the intermission with two unanswered touchdowns to claim the victory. Captain Sarah Lechheb turned in another solid performance, scoring two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Paula Lopez had an outstanding game with 19 completions.

“Our second game against Peabody was a tough battle,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots. “Peabody scored on their first two drives. Sophomore Wilsa Depina made a clutch goal-line interception to stop Peabody from going up three scores before the half, but we just couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. We made our way down the field, but couldn’t put any points on the scoreboard.

“While losing is never fun, sometimes our losses show us more than our wins,” Coots added. “This loss showed us the areas we still need to work on. I’m beyond confident in this team and what they can do.”

The Patriots were scheduled to head to Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) to take on Triton and Pioneer Charter Team 2. They will travel to Pentucket next Tuesday to meet Essex Tech and Somerville when the RHS seniors will be honored for their contributions to the flag football program.

They will return home on May 28 to host Pentucket and Pioneer Charter team 1 in the season finale.

RHS girls tennis defeats Lynn English

The Revere High girls tennis team posted a 4-1 victory over Lynn English last Monday. Genevieve Belmonte led the way for coach Carla Maniscalco’s Lady Patriots with a shutout win in straight sets at first singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Sarah Naz also dominated in her victory at second singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Mariana Taborda triumphed in three sets at third singles, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

The first doubles duo of Lyna Baoussouh & Katie Embree were winners in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, though the second doubles tandem of JudyLei & Mel Romero fell, 3-6, 1-6.

Maniscalco and her crew are scheduled to wrap up their season today (Wednesday) at Everett.

RHS baseball team at .500

The Revere High baseball team, which stands at .500 after posting three successive victories over Winthrop (6-5), Everett (3-0), and Chelsea (21-2), is scheduled to travel to Somerville today (Wednesday) and then will play in a tournament in East Boston this weekend starting with a contest vs. East Boston High at 11:00 Saturday morning.

The Patriots will host Medford on Monday and will trek to Malden next Wednesday. A make-up date for this past Monday’s postponed contest with Lynn English had not been announced as of the Journal’s press time.

Coach Sebastian Salvo’s squad needs three victories in its final six games in order to achieve the .500 record that will qualify the Patriots for the MIAA post-season state tournament.