Obituaries 05-13-2026

Ann Masiello

She devoted her life to her family

Ann M. (Guazzerotti) Masiello, 97, of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2026 surrounded by her loving family.

The loving wife of the late Anthony J. Masiello with whom she shared 71 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 11, 2021, she was the cherished daughter of the late Gennaro “Joseph” and Assunta “Susie” (Sersanti) Guazzerotti; loving sister of the late John A. Guazzerotti and the late Nancy Pennacchio; devoted and cherished mother of Sandra Masiello, Diane Cook and her late husband, Dana, William Masiello and Ann Marie Spencer and her husband, Tim; adored grandmother of Anthony, Dina, Danielle, Alycia, Derek, Alexa, Antonio and loving great grandmother of seven beautiful great grandchildren.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ann graduated from Girls High School of East Boston and was a long-time employee of Sears and Roebuck Company. She married the love of her life, Anthony, on October 12, 1950.

Together they raised their four children.

Ann devoted her life to her family. She was an amazing woman and an amazing cook who will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Ann’s love was the foundation of her family, and her memory will live on in all our hearts forever.

With love.

Funeral services will be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Virginia Silver

Retiree of the Chelsea District Court Clerk’s Office

Virginia A. (Graham) Silver passed away peacefully on April 13, 2026 in Melrose.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Silver and her son, Jay Joseph Francis Silver. She leaves behind her daughters, Meredith A. Dickenson of Wakefield, Virginia A. Silver and her husband, Paul A. Guarracino of Lynnfield and Jennifer A. Silver and her husband, John Goodwin of Wakefield.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Andrew Santonelli, Benjamin Santonelli, Merdith Santonelli, and Lily Silver, as well as her great grandchildren: Jack Santonelli, Eva Santonelli, Mila Santonelli, and Will Santonelli.

Virginia and her sisters: Mary Reardon, Ruth Jonas, Grace Fabiano, Helen Orlando, and Joan Benton grew up in Revere and attended the Immaculate Conception School. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

“Virginia, Mimi, Auntie Gin” was an accomplished cook and pastry chef. She dazzled friends and family with her wonderful dinners and incomparable pies, strudels, eclairs, cream puffs. Everything she made was delicious and beautifully presented.

She was a wonderful hostess and loved nothing more than sharing with her family, friends, and loved ones. Virginia’s needlework and Swedish weaving adorn the walls and tables of her daughters, granddaughters, and nieces.

She belonged to several needlepoint and arts organizations in Wakefield and other senior centers.

Virginia worked in the Clerk’s Office of the Chelsea District Court. She loved her job and retired after twenty-five years of service. After her retirement, she traveled extensively in Europe, Asia and Russia. Locally, she loved a road trip with her sisters and friends.

A private internment service will be held for her family.

Donations in Virginia’s name may be made to your favorite charity.

James F. O’Donnell

Former Revere School Committee member, retired Chelsea High School Principal and North Shore Community College Professor

Family and friends attended a visitation on Monday, May 11th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for James F. O’Donnell who passed away peacefully at his home in the Point of Pines section of Revere on Tuesday, May 5th following a lengthy illness. He was 91 years old. A funeral service in the funeral home was followed by interment with military honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

James was born on November 29, 1934, in Everett to his late parents John P. and Mary A. (Zuben) O’Donnell. He was raised and educated in Chelsea and was a proud graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1952. James received his Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in Education from Salem State College. He also served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard, where he graduated number one in his bootcamp platoon, served aboard the cutter Barataria in the North Atlantic, and later worked in USCG intelligence and law enforcement.

James married the love of his life, Shirley (Terminiello), whom he met while in high school, on June 28, 1958. The couple made their home in Revere where they began their life together. They later moved to the Point of Pines, where they happily raised their three children.

James worked in the Chelsea Public Schools in various positions including History Teacher, Director of the History Department, Submaster,/Assistant Principal and Principal of Chelsea High School before his retirement. Upon retirement, he was a Professor at North Shore Community College. James’ career spanned over 40 years of education, where he instructed students, mentored them and made teaching fun with his great personality and wit.

James and his wife Shirley were the ultimate Disney fans and were undoubtedly Disney Super fans. They visited Disney theme parks nearly 100 times, along with their children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed many Disney cruises over the years, making friends they often kept in touch with for years. Disney was truly their happy place away from home, which was also brimming with Mickey Mouse memorabilia. They also traveled extensively all over the world and enjoyed different countries and cultures, although Disney would always remain their favorite. James was also an elected member of the Revere School Committee always advocating for students and education. He and Shirley were co-founders of the? “Pines Sand-lot for baseball” and Revere Youth Hockey.

Family was always the most valuable and important part of his life, and he demonstrated how much he loved all of them on a regular basis, including after Shirley’s passing when he would spend a lot of time with his great-grandchildren. They loved his jokes, infectious personality, and positive energy — no matter how much his grandchildren jokingly rolled their eyes at him.

He was the beloved husband of 57 years to the late Shirley A. (Terminello) O’Donnell; the loving father of Kathleen A. Callahan and her husband, Michael of Marblehead, James F. O’Donnell, Jr., and his wife, Kathleen and Brian J. O’Donnell, all of Revere. He was affectionately called “Uppa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the cherished grandfather of Meaghan K. DeSoto and her husband, Jonathan of Marblehead; Michael K. Callahan, Jr. and his wife, Johanna of Wayne, PA; Taylor K. Callahan of Marblehead; Garrett C. Callahan and his wife, Meredith of Marblehead; James F. O’Donnell III and Kathryn M. O’Donnell, both of Revere; the cherished great-grandfather of Jack, Ilsa, Eleanor, Alora, Emmeline, Catherine, Charlotte, and the late Sarah; the brother of Mary Ellen Carabineris, John E. O’Donnell, the late Elaine Vinci, and the late Patricia Hansford and he is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in James’ name can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal St. 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.wish.org/massri and the family requests that any memorial donations to Make-A-Wish be directed to grant a child’s wish to visit Disney World.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Robert E. “Bobby” Serino, Sr.

Former Grand Knight of the Revere Knights of Columbus, Council 179 and former K of C District Deputy

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, May 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Robert E. Serino, Sr., who died in the loving presence and care of his family in his home in Boxford on Friday, May 8th following a brief illness at 86 years old. His Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, May 15th at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 12 (Noon). Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Robert, who was well known as “Bobby,” was born on September 4, 1939, in East Boston to his late parents, Ralph “Cy” Serino and Florence (Anderson) Serino.

Bobby was proudly raised and educated in Revere. He was one of four children in the family and the only boy. Bobby was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1958.

In his youth, Bobby was a standout athlete. This continued into adulthood, playing softball in Revere Men’s Softball Leagues and participating in many Bowling Leagues as well. Bobby married the love of his life, Edna M. “Tootsie” (Chesna) on May 1,1960. The couple remained in Revere and welcomed their three children. Bobby worked for Stop & Shop for all of his working career where he became a storied Store Manager and Mentor, earning Business Management Certificates along the way. This allowed him to be a multifaceted, exceptional manager with a career spanning more than 55 years. Nearing the end of his career, Bobby even became a consultant for Stop & Shop traveling to the newly acquired Maryland/ DC area to train store managers and share his vast experience.

Bobby was also a former Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus in Revere, Council #179 and former K of C District Deputy. He was a very active member and participated in many of their charitable events, specifically with their “Special Olympics” program. He went on to become a lifetime member. Bobby was undoubtedly a loyal and faithful friend to many people over the course of his life. Always putting others first, he never let anyone down and always did things from the goodness of his heart, never thinking twice about it. He was also a man of great faith and was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.

His family meant the world to him — his wife, his children and most especially, his grandchildren and great grandsons. Bob was very excited recently to learn that there are two new great grandchildren on the way. Bob also shared very close relationships with his siblings, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law. He will always be remembered for being a kind, caring and genuine man.

He was the beloved husband of 66 years of Edna M. “Tootsie” Chesna – Serino of Revere and Florida; the loving father of Robert E. Serino, Jr. of Floral City, FL, Marie E. Serino of Revere and Susan O. Serino-Wallace and her late husband, Jeffrey M Wallace Sr. of Beverly; the cherished Papa of Gina Hubbard and her husband ,Jason of Raymond, NH, Revere Firefighter David Serino and his wife, Anna of Boxford, Alicia Trent and her husband, Nate of Hooksett, NH, Jessica Wallace, Jeffrey M. Wallace, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, all of Beverly. He is also the treasured Great Papa of David Serino and Damon Trent; the dear brother of Laura Carroll of Lynnfield and her late husband, William “Billy” Carroll, Patricia Duval and her husband, Ronnie of Virginia and the late Sandra Wilson; the special brother in-law of John Chesna and his wife, Marlene of Quincy, Charles Chesna and his wife, Nancy of Saugus, Dorothy Chesna of Spencer, MA, Kathleen Maliawco and the late Michael Chesna. Bob is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere Knights of Columbus, 29 Central Ave., Revere, MA 02151.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.