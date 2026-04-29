News Briefs

Revere Elks Lodge #1171 to Host Mother’s Day Ceremony and Brunch

Revere Elks Lodge #1171 will host a special Mother’s Day Ceremony on Sunday, May 10 at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremonial brunch honoring mothers and family traditions.

Members of the Lodge and their families will gather for a morning dedicated to appreciation, reflection, and celebration of the important role mothers play in the community. The ceremony will offer a meaningful start to the day, followed by a brunch designed to bring members together in a warm and welcoming setting.

“This event is a way for us to pause and recognize the impact that mothers have in our lives and in our community,” said Stephen Morrison, Fraternal Committee Chair.

Attendance is coordinated through Lodge members, with guests welcome to join as part of this special gathering. Members are encouraged to sign up at the Lodge.

Revere Elks Lodge #1171 continues to serve as a cornerstone of community engagement, hosting events and initiatives that bring people together throughout the year.

Public Meeting Scheduled for General Edwards Bridge Replacement

MassDOT has announced a virtual public information meeting regarding the General Edwards Bridge replacement project. The session is designed to update residents and commuters on the progress of this major infrastructure effort.

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Virtual (Online)

The project team will provide a comprehensive overview of the replacement plan and unveil the latest design updates. This meeting serves as a primary opportunity for the public to ask questions and become familiar with how the proposed design will impact local travel and connectivity between Revere and Lynn.

Interested participants must register in advance. The meeting link and registration details can be found on the MassDOT Highway Division events page: mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events or by scanning the QR code below:

Safe Routes to School Improvements

MassDOT is holding a Design Public Hearing for safety upgrades near the Beachmont Veterans Memorial School.

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Revere City Hall, Council Chambers

Address: 281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151

Proposed Upgrades:

A 10-foot shared use path in front of the school.

New crosswalk and “bump out” on Everard Street near Cottage Street.

New sidewalks on Belle Isle Avenue.

Reconstructed pedestrian curb ramps on Crescent and Belle Isle Avenues.

Public Input:

The public is encouraged to attend to review designs and ask questions. Written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Chief Engineer in Boston within 10 business days after the hearing.

For more information or to view a recording after the event, visit the MassDOT Highway Division events page at mass.gov/orgs/highway-division/events