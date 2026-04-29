Revere Elks host Pre-Marathon Pasta Dinner to bring community together

Special to the Journal

The Revere Elks Lodge #1171 brought members and guests together this past Sunday for its Pre-Marathon Pasta Dinner, marking the organization’s first event under its new administration and setting the tone for the year ahead.

Held at the lodge on Shirley Avenue, the gathering offered a welcoming space for attendees to connect ahead of Boston Marathon Weekend. Guests enjoyed a variety of classic dishes, including spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, chicken broccoli ziti, along with salad, bread, and desserts.

More than just a meal, the event represented a collaborative effort by lodge members, who donated food, time, and energy to make the day possible while laying the foundation for future programming.

“This was our first event under the new administration, and it really brought everyone together. The entire Activities team donated the food and worked all weekend preparing the lodge, so we could raise funds and start building future events from the ground up. It’s about getting people involved, working together, and creating something for the lodge and the community moving forward,” said Janice Morrison, Activities Committee Chair.

With strong participation and a clear sense of momentum, the event highlighted the lodge’s renewed focus on engagement, teamwork, and community connection as it looks ahead to a full calendar of upcoming activities.