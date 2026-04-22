RHS Roundup

Boys volleyball stands at 7-1; hosts LC today for first place in GBL

The Revere High boys volleyball team was scheduled to host Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical this morning (Wednesday) in a showdown for first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL).

Both the Patriots (5-0) and Rams (4-0) enter the fray as the only undefeated teams in the GBL and the outcome of today’s match will go a long way in determining the 2026 GBL champion.

Revere split its two contests this past week. Last Wednesday, coach Lianne Mimmo’s Patriots defeated GBL rival Everett, 3- 0. Larry Claudio (10 assists, 6 aces), Chris Choc Chavez (10 assists), Jeffrey Garcia (8 kills), and Juan Perez (6 kills) led the way for Revere.

The Patriots dropped their first contest of the season this past Friday to non-league opponent O’Bryant High of Boston by a score of 3-1. Claudio turned in a huge performance with 13 kills, 15 assists, three blocks, and two aces. Choc Chavez accounted for 13 assists and delivered four aces. Perez (10 kills) and Yosneil DeJesus (7 kills, 2 blocks) also made significant contributions for the Pats.

After today’s match with Classical, Mimmo and her squad, who stand at 7-1, are scheduled to travel to Division 1 powerhouse St. John’s Prep on Friday and to GBL foe Lynn English on Monday before returning home next Wednesday to entertain GBL adversary Medford.

RHS softball at 5-1, hosts Medford today

The Revere High softball team posted four victories this past week to extend its winning streak to five games. The Lady Patriots (5-1 overall) stand at 4-0 in the Greater Boston League (GBL) and are tied for first place with defending league champ Medford, whom Revere will host this morning at Griswold Park at 10:00 in a showdown for the top spot in the GBL.

The Lady Patriots’ most recent victory was a come-from-behind, 8-6 triumph over non-league rival Winthrop last Thursday on the Ardagna Field at Griswold Park.

Senior captain Danni Hope Randall turned in a gritty performance in the pitcher’s circle, tossing all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits, while fanning nine Lady Vikings and walking only one.

With Revere’s two-run lead on the line in the seventh, Danni finished the game with a flourish, striking out the Winthrop side.

The Lady Patriots trailed for most of the game before pulling even with Winthrop in the fifth at 6-6 and then forging ahead in the sixth thanks to clutch base hits by freshman Addison Ulwick and senior captain Frankie Reed. Both Ulwick and Reed had two hits in the game, as did Anna Doucette, Madison Matheson (who recorded her first varsity hit), and Alana Greenman. Caleigh Joyce and Alexa Humphrey also contributed base hits to the 12-hit attack for the Revere offense.

In an 8-0 shutout of GBL foe Lynn English last Wednesday, Ulwick, in her first varsity start, earned the “W” with a stellar performance, allowing just three hits and fanning 12 Lady Bulldogs over the seven-inning route. Addie also helped her own cause, going 4-for-4 at the plate, including two doubles.

Also contributing in a major way to the RHS offense were freshman Gianna Stasinos, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal of home (among the 10 stolen bases for Revere in the game); freshman Alexa Humphreys, who went 1-for-3 with a single, driving in two runs in the seventh; Caleigh Joyce who went 2-for-4; Anna Doucette, who went 1-for-4 with one RBI; Gianna Canzano, who went 2-for-3 with a sac bunt and one RBI; and Frankie Reed, who went 1-for-4 with a big hit in the top of the seventh.

“Defany Escoto was our flex player and made great contact with the ball,” said RHS head coach Meghan O’Donnell, who noted that freshman Bella Cushing drew a base-on-balls in the seventh to start the Revere rally.

Defensively, Danni Hope Randall got the start in center field and controlled the outfield for the Lady Patriots. Senior Maddy Matheson, who got her first career start at second base, turned a double play with third baseman Caleigh Joyce and fielded four ground balls for outs. In addition, Humphreys threw out an English player at second on an attempted steal.

In a 4-1 victory over a much-improved Chelsea team last Monday, Randall turned in a superb performance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 15 Lady Red Devils.

The Lady Patriots broke a 1-1 deadlock in the fourth with a pair of runs. The Lady Patriots were led by Ulwick, who went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Joyce, Canzano, and Reed all accounted for an RBI in the victory.

In a 13-1 win over Northeast Regional, the Lady Patriots achieved a few milestones. Reed collected her 100th career base hit in style with a two-run homer. Doucette and Ulwick also blasted their first home runs over the fence, and Joyce joined the roundtripper parade with a shot down the line.

O’Donnell and her crew were scheduled to play at Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and then will host Medford today (Wednesday). They will trek to Lynn Classical Friday morning and to Malden on Monday before returning home to face Classical next Wednesday.

Girls track defeats Chelsea, now 3-0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 3-0 with a 75-59 victory over Chelsea last week.

Gemma Stamatopoulos continued her undefeated streaks in the 400m hurdles with a new PR (1:12.00) and in the 800m with a season-best (2:32.7). Gemma then took two second places in the high jump (4′-6″) and the triple jump with a personal record (PR) of 29′-09″.

Basma Sahibi finished first in the shot-put with a PR throw of 25′-7.5″. Basma grabbed second in the 100m hurdles and third in the TJ with a new PR of 29′-0.5″.

Dayana Ortega took first in the 100m hurdles with a new lifetime PR of 17.7 and snared a third place point in the 400m hurdles.

Olivia Rupp finished first in the 2-mile with a season-best of 13:34.2, defeating her only Chelsea competitor by almost two minutes. She then came back to anchor the winning 4 x 400m team.

Emma DeCrosta won the 1-mile with a clocking of 6:38.0 in an extremely close race that came down to hundredths of a second.

Rania Hamdani contributed three second-place finishes in brand new events for her: the 400m hurdles (1:14.1), the 200m dash (27.9), and the long jump (13′-9.25″). Rania also took third in the discus (58′-05″).

Other second-place finishers for the team included Kesley Morales in the javelin (a PR of 65′-2″) and Jaliyah Manigo in the 400m (1:06.9).

Adding single points with third place efforts were: Izzy Marin in the high jump (4′-2″); Zizi Kalliavas in the long jump (13′-7″), 100m (13.2), and 200m (28.2); Aidah Louaddi in the shot-put (22′-9″); Dayana Ortega in the 400m hurdles; Kesley Morales in the 100m hurdles (19.5); Annalise Rodriguez in the 800m (2:45.3); and Isabella Afonso in the 400m (1:16.3).

Revere won both relays. The 4 x 400 quartet consisted of Jaliyah Manigo, Ina Tamizi, Annalise Rodriguez, and Olivia Rupp and the 4 x 100 foursome was composed of Lesly Mendoza, Kesley Morales, Ina Tamizi, and Jaleeyah Figueroa.

Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew are off until April 27 when they will entertain Malden and Lynn English at Harry Della Russo Stadium in a tri-meet that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

A number of the Lady Patriots will be competing in an invitational meet this Friday.

RHS boys tracks tops Chelsea, 85-43

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team earned an 85-43 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea last Monday.

Oliver Escobar won the 100 meter dash with a sprint of 10.7. He was followed by teammate Jeremy X with a time of 10.9. The pair then reversed places in the 200 dash, with Jeremy taking first in 22.1 and Oliver close behind in 22.4.

Escobar also took first in the high jump with a leap of 5′-8″.

Edward Alarcon won the 800 with a clocking of 2:08.5. Teammate Yasser Ayad took third place.

Kosta Stamatopoulos won the 1-mile with a time of 5:08.6, a race in which running mate Diogo Yogi came across in second place in 5:11.6.

Diogo also captured the 2-mile run in 12:04.2.

Nathan Krokos won the 110 hurdles in 18.6, with teammate Joma Serrano Beltre taking third place. That duo also went 2-3 in the 400 hurdles.

Silvio Neto won the shot-put with a throw of 41′-8″, followed by fellow Patriot Bryan Maia in second with his toss of 40′-5″. Silvio also scored a point with a third-place effort in the discus.

Maia led a Revere sweep in the javelin with a throw of 110′-10″, followed by teammates Krokos and Fajr Riazi.

Joao Victor Gnutzmann won the triple jump with a final landing of 35′-92.”

Sean Colleton took second in the long jump.

The Patriots will host Malden and Lynn English at Harry Della Russo Stadium in a tri-meet on April 27 that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

Young boys tennis team working hard

Although the Revere High boys tennis team has come up short in its season-opening matches, veteran head coach Mike Flynn said he is encouraged by the work ethic of his 2026 squad.

“We have a very young team with one senior, three sophomores. five freshmen, and one middle school student,” said Flynn. “Although some of the kids had never picked up a racquet until this year, they are improving every day and have a great attitude. The future looks bright for the boys tennis program.”

In the Pats’ season-opening match vs. Winthrop, Ethan Men played well at first singles, falling to a strong Winthrop player, 6-1, 6-2. Nathan Kenney, playing in his first varsity match at second singles, dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision. At third singles, Andre Nguyen played well but came up short, 6-1, 6-1.

In the doubles contests the first doubles tandem of Tyler Pham and Salman Laazar did a great job in a 6-1, 6-2 loss. At second doubles, the duo of Noah Shanley and Josh Rugutt played well together in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.

The Patriots next took on a strong Somerville squad and fell by a score of 5-0. Ethan Men played well at first singles and lost to a good Somerville player, 6-1, 6-1. Andre Nguyen also turned in what Flynn called “a great match” in a 6-0, 6-1 outcome at second singles. And at third singles, Nathan Kenney “played great as a young player” and fell, 6-3, 6-1.

In the doubles contests, the first doubles team of Tyler Pham and Salman Laazar did a great job in a 6-1, 6-1 loss, and at second doubles, Noah Shanley and Josh Rugutt played well together in a 6-1, 6-1 loss.

Last week a shorthanded Patriot squad — five of the team’s players were at a robotics competition — took on Greater Boston League rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English.

In the match with Classical, Salman Lazaar, playing his first-ever singles match, fought hard in a 6-4, 6-2 loss at first singles. Tyler Pham, also competing in his first-ever singles match, fought well in a 6-0, 6-1 outcome.

The Patriot doubles team of Josh Rugutt and Esteban Constantine, who were playing together for the first time, won their match, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

In the contest with Lynn English, Salman turned in a strong effort at first singles in a 6-2, 6-2 loss and Pham did likewise in a hard-fought match at second singles, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). The tandem of Rugutt and Juan Gonzalez, who were playing for the first time together, came from behind to defeat their English counterparts, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Flynn and his crew have a busy week lined up. They were scheduled to meet GBL rivals Malden yesterday (Tuesday), Medford on Friday, Everett next Monday, and Somerville next Wednesday.

RHS flag football season is underway

The Revere High flag football team got its season underway with a victory on opening night against Excel Academy.

After junior captain Sarah Lechneb scored a touchdown to give the Patriots an early lead and Excel came back to tie the score, sophomore Imani Zuniga made a clutch defensive play with a pick-six interception to give Revere the lead for good. Freshman Laila Anderson added an insurance TD for the 20-6 finale.

RHS quarterback Paula Lopez turned in a strong performance with 16 completions.

Earlier in the evening (teams play two, 45-minute games each night), Revere came up on the short end of a 14-12 decision to Winthrop, with the difference coming on a trick play by the Vikings.

The Patriots’ next contests last Monday proved to be tough matchups vs. defending state champ St. Mary’s of Lynn and Arlington Catholic . Revere came out strong against St. Mary’s thanks to a beautiful pass play from Lopez to Lechheb to take an early 6-0 lead, but the Spartans soon rebounded and eventually pulled away for a 35-6 win.

In the second contest, a pair of pick-sixes by Fenwick in the first half proved to be the difference in the 21-0 final score.

“We are very excited for the 2026 season,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots, who has 26 girls on her 2026 roster. “We have a lot of athletes and some really great talent. Starting off this season one and three is something that we didn’t think would happen, but we have a very strong and talented group of athletes and we are excited for what this season holds.”

Coots and her crew were scheduled to meet Woburn and Salem yesterday (Tuesday) and will take on Everett and Cambridge next Monday.

RHS girls tennis defeats Classical, 3-2

The Revere High girls tennis team, despite being short handed, came through with a 3-2 victory over Lynn Classical last Wednesday.

“We had several players missing, so some of the team members had to step into new positions,” said RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco.

At first singles, junior Sarah Naz turned in a stellar performance with a huge comeback effort to defeat her Lady Ram counterpart, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

At second singles, senior Lyna Baoussouh fell short, 4-6, 0-6, but junior Mariana Taborda won her match at third singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

The first doubles tandem of senior Judy Lei and junior Isabella Nguyen fell 3-6, 1-6, but the second doubles duo of seniors Mel Romero and Alana Trunkey won their match at 6-2, 7-5 to give the Lady Patriots the victory.

Maniscalco and her crew have a busy stretch ahead with six matches in nine days: They were scheduled to play at Malden yesterday (Tuesday); host Winthrop today (Wednesday); travel to Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday); and then entertain Medford on Friday, Everett next Monday, and Somerville next Wednesday.

RHS baseball to host Peabody Friday at 11 A.M.

The Revere High baseball team will entertain non-league opponent Peabody this Friday morning. The opening pitch at the Tony Conigliaro Diamond at Veterans Field behind Revere High is set for 11 a.m.

Coach Sebastian Salvo and his crew are scheduled to travel to Medford today and will host Malden next Monday. They will play at Lynn Classical next Wednesday.