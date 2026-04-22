Letters to the Editor

Growing Together: Keeping Eastie at the Center of Growth & Opportunity

Dear Editor,

As we emerge from winter, East Boston Main Streets (EBMS) has been hard at work organizing, advocating, and investing in our neighborhood’s future. We recently wrapped up our first-ever food trail, the Eastie Taco Trail, which generated nearly 1,000 transactions at local restaurants and delivered an estimated $25,000 boost to our local economy. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we come together to support our small businesses.

This summer promises to be an exciting and defining moment for East Boston. In just a few short weeks, the world will turn its attention to Boston as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup. With over a million visitors expected to pass through Logan International Airport, Eastie is uniquely positioned to make a strong and lasting first impression.

EBMS is working to position our neighborhood as a premier destination for both residents and visitors looking to enjoy the excitement. Beginning June 1, we will highlight local establishments offering great atmospheres to catch a match, helping both visitors and neighbors discover the best of what Eastie has to offer.

Following the international soccer celebration, Boston will welcome the world-renowned Tall Ships as part of Sail Boston 250, a signature event commemorating the United States’ 250th anniversary. The celebration begins in New Orleans on May 28 and culminates in Boston with a spectacular arrival parade in Boston Harbor on July 11.

There will be no better vantage point to experience this historic event than the East Boston waterfront. With easy access via public transit, incredible views, and welcoming green spaces, Eastie is ready to host thousands of visitors. The potential benefits for our community are significant, but only if East Boston has a seat at the table.

While other areas of Boston Harbor will see increased activity, this is a rare opportunity for East Boston to shine. By creating a safe, welcoming, and celebratory environment, we can generate lasting economic and cultural benefits for our neighborhood.

In a world that moves quickly, where days blur into months and attention is constantly divided, moments like this matter. This is our chance for Eastie to stand out as a destination in its own right.

We already know what makes East Boston special. This summer is our opportunity to show it to the world and to support the local businesses that make our community thrive.

Joseph Ruggiero,

President, East Boston Main Streets