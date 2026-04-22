Application for license for club at 270 Broadway is withdrawn at hearing

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, April 15, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were commissioners Daniel Occena, who served as chair. and Liliana Monroy.

The first matter was a request from Revere Cars Group, Inc., d/b/a Revere Used Cars, 400 Beach Street, Lais Ferreira, manager, for a change of officers/directors and a change of manager from Felipe de Assis Dias to Ms. Ferreira.

After Ms. Ferreira told the commissioners that all operations will remain the same, they unanimously approved the request without further discussion.

Next up was an application from Diya, LLC, d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Rd., Mitul Patel, manager, for a change of hours to 24 hours, seven days per week.

Harris Patel, who also is one of the owners of the business, told the commissioners that they have operated the business for about 15 years and they are seeking to be open all-day similar to other food operations (such as McDonald’s, IHOP, and Taco Bell) in the city, as well as their Subway in Somerville.They presently are open from 7 a.m to 10 p.m. at the Squire Rd. location. The commissioners approved the request without further discussion.

The commission took up an application from Lumina Lounge, LLC, d/b/a Lumina Lounge, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard, Omar Preciado, manager, for an alteration of premises for outdoor seating. The requested seating is for 53 seats on the rear patio. The requested hours for outdoor entertainment are Sunday–Saturday 9 a.m. – 10: 30 p.m. and the requested outdoor entertainment s for speakers and TV.

Attorney Nancy O’Neil presented the application. She said there will be neither live entertainment nor dancing on the patio. O’Neil also noted that Lumina originally had sought to include eight outdoor seats on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, but that the Mass. DCR is not allowing outdoor seating on sidewalks for this summer.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he was in favor of the application, but urged that the owners be mindful of the loudness of the music. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever also spoke in favor of the application, noting that the recent alterations to the property have been done in accordance with regulations, although he made mention of a hatchway in the floor that needs to be brought up to safety standards.

Both Occena and Monroy voted in favor of the application.

The main portion of the lengthy meeting (almost two hours) pertained to an application from Good Times Sports Club, LLC, d/b/a Fusion Sports Lounge, 270 Broadway, Suite 7, Tony Portillo, manager, for an All Alcohol General On-Premises license to be exercised from Sunday–Saturday 10 a.m.–2 a.m.. The requested entertainment is Widescreen Cable TV with four screens, DJ, and Amplifiers with requested seating for 52 patrons.

Mr. Portillo presented the application, telling the commissioners that he has invested about $27,000 for the renovation of the space his establishment will occupy, which was the former location of the Juventus Club.

In response to a question from Monroy, Portillo noted that the request for the DJ will not mean that his establishment will be a nightclub. Portillo also told the commissioners that he has operated similar establishments in two other locations, most recently in Everett.

Occena then stated that the commission has a copy of a lengthy file from the Everett Police Dept. which suggests that there were numerous alleged violations of his license from 2108-23. However, Portillo said that there was no basis to the alleged violations and his license never was revoked.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever opposed the application, noting that the required plumbing, electrical, and gas permits have not been sought by the applicant. He also noted that some items listed by the Site Plan Review Committee had not been met.

Cheever added that a sprinkler system is required for the use being sought, that a fire alarm system is required, and that the proposed second means of egress,which opens onto Reservoir Ave., is insufficient.

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio spoke in opposition to the application. He said that the neighbors are concerned about the rear exit on Reservoir Ave. Argenzio also raised issues pertaining to zoning requirements. “This is a full-fledged nightclub,” Argenzio asserted, who noted that the premises also will not meet the plumbing code and will not be handicapped-accessible. “I’m very skeptical about this and urge you to deny.”

Five residents from Reservoir Ave. and Broadway spoke against the application. “This will be a private nightclub open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., which is unacceptable,” said one resident, a concern echoed by the other neighbors.

Another resident said the proposed use of the premises as a private social club “is a smokescreen,” while also noting the many alleged license violations of Mr. Portillo’s establishment in Everett.

The owner of the building, Mr. Portillo’s landlord, then spoke against the issuance of the license, stating that he had assumed that the business would be a private club, but that it appears that the establishment will be a nightclub.

After hearing all of the opposition, Portillo told the commissioners that he will withdraw his application. Occena and Monroy then voted to deny it.

The commissioners approved a number of 1-day licenses for upcoming events:

— The Association of Islamic Charitable Projects, Sarah Nahhas, event manager, was approved for a 1-day, Common Victualler and Entertainment License for Sunday, May 31, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (with a rain date of Sunday, June 7) at Griswold Park, for a celebration of Eid with an expected attendance of 700.

Ms. Nahhas said the event will be family-friendly, with a petting zoo, food, and live singing performances. She said the event has been held for the past few years without incident and that she will be hiring a police detail;

— The McClellan Highway Development Corp., 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Rachel Ottley, event manager, asked for 11 (eleven) 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses on the following Thursdays: June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 16, 30, August 13, 21, 27, and September 17 & 27 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. The events are Thursday night beer pop-ups featuring the local Twisted Fate brewery.The expected attendance per event is 50–200 persons. Ms. Ottley told the commissioners that similar events were held successfully last year with food trucks, cornhole tournaments, and live entertainment;

— The McClellan Highway Development Corp. also asked for five (5) 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses for Friday night beer pop-ups at the new outdoor amphitheater at 125 Salt Street on the following Fridays: July 10 & 24, August 7, September 11 & 25, from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. The expected attendance per event is 50–400;

— Josue Vides-Erazo, event manager, sought 135 (one hundred thirty-five) 1-day Entertainment Licenses to provide music for a seasonal outdoor community fitness series in Sandler Square from May 4–September 26 (Sunday – Friday 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.) with the exclusion of the following dates: June 19, July 3–5, July 17–19, and August 28. The expected attendance is 20–30.

Mr. Vides-Erazo said he is partnering with local gyms in the area and that the sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

After Monroy suggested that Vides-Erazo ensure that any trash is picked up, Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he is not opposed to the application, but cautioned that residents in Sandler Sq. have expressed their concern about the loudness of music at similar events and asked that the music not exceed the city-imposed restriction of 79 decibels; and

— Mr. Vides-Erazo also sought three (3) 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment Licenses for separate World Cup Soccer viewing events. The first event will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. and will take place on Shirley Avenue between Walnut Avenue and North Shore Road, which will be closed off for the event. The second and third viewing parties will take place on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The expected attendance for the June 19 event is 2400 and the expected attendance for the July events is 1200.

Taylor Giuffre-Catalano, the Director of Public Communications for the mayor’s office, said that the city will be taking steps to ensure that all necessary public safety measures are followed. A local restaurant will be in charge of the alcohol, as it was for similar events four years ago.

Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application, noting that the World Cup viewing events four years ago “worked out well. We’re just looking for everybody to have a good time safely.”

Fire Dept. Capt. Mark Wolfgang said the Fire Dept. is in favor of the application, but made note of some specific measures that will need to be taken.

Joe Gravallese from the city’s Planning Dept. said, “We want to give residents a place to view the games safely, where police and fire are on hand, rather than being reactive.” He also noted that local hotels will be full and expressed the hope that the watch parties will provide an economic benefit for local businesses.

“This is a great community event,” said Monroy, who made the motion to approve the application.

Among the communications received during the past month was a notification from the Mass. ABCC of the approval of an All Alcohol Restaurant license for Revere Beach Operating KTB, LLC, d/b/a Kowloon Tiki Bar.