RHS Army JROTC Robo-Nerds Team #3000:Engineering Excellence in their first National Competition

The Revere High School JROTC RoboNerds Team #3000 has earned national recognition after competing in the RDL Nationals competition, where they received the prestigious award for Best Engineering Notebook. This honor highlights not only their technical abilities but also their dedication, organization, and teamwork throughout the season.

The RoboNerds stood out for their exceptional ability to clearly document and communicate their entire engineering process. Their notebook provided a detailed account of every stage of development—from initial concepts and design challenges to testing, problem-solving, and final execution. This level of thoroughness demonstrated their deep understanding of both engineering and collaboration.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that it was Revere High School JROTC’s first appearance at a national robotics competition. Despite being newcomers, the team proved that strong teamwork, effective communication, and commitment can lead to outstanding success.

The experience has had a lasting impact on the cadets involved. Through perseverance and collaboration, they not only built a competitive project but also developed valuable technical, leadership, and communication skills that will benefit them well beyond the competition.

Cadets reflected on how the RoboNerds program influenced them:

“RoboNerds have impacted me in so many ways, but most definitely in teamwork, and taught me that a good team with good communication and dedication comes with great output.”

— Cadet Berganza, Keyrin

“RoboNerds impacted me by strengthening my confidence and helping me develop meaningful technical and leadership skills.”

— Cadet Flores, David

The team was honored not only for their technical performance but also for their ability to effectively document and present their journey. Their engineering notebook stood out for its organization, depth, and detailed storytelling of the entire process.

This achievement proves that with determination, unity, and strong communication, anything is possible. The success of the RoboNerds serves as an inspiration—showing that even first-time competitors can achieve excellence on a national stage.