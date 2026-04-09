Revere Elks Lodge #1171 announces new leadership for 2026-2027 year

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (B.P.O.E.) Lodge #1171 in Revere is proud to announce its incoming administration for the 2026–2027 lodge year, beginning April 12.

Under the leadership of incoming Exalted Ruler Elect Anessa Schena, the lodge is preparing for a renewed focus on community engagement, member involvement, and local outreach initiatives.

The Revere Elks have long been committed to supporting veterans, youth programs, and charitable efforts throughout the community. The new administration aims to build on that legacy by increasing visibility, strengthening member participation, and introducing new opportunities for community connection.

“I’m excited to bring the lodge back together as a team and create a stronger sense of communication and accountability. We want to do more for our veterans, youth, and community through events and outreach – and bring back that feeling of the lodge being a place people can come to relax, reconnect, and feel at home again.” — Anessa Schena, Exalted Ruler Elect, Revere Elks Lodge #1171

The lodge is currently planning a variety of upcoming activities and initiatives designed to bring members and the community together in meaningful and engaging ways.

Additional details, including event announcements and community initiatives, will be shared in the coming weeks.