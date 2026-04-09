Over 60 caregivers attend RPS’s March Family Engagement Night

The Revere Public Schools Family Engagement Night took place recently, with over 60 caregivers attending. Pat Cameron from the Federation for Children with Special Needs (FCSN) gave a talk. It was open to families, caregivers, and community partners. The English Learner Parent Advisory Council (ELPAC) and the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) in Revere helped plan the event. The goal was to provide families with the information, tools, and support they need to help their kids more.

Cameron gave the group of caregivers and staff a brief overview of FCSN’s mission, history, and many services. She said the group has always worked to ensure that all kids, especially those with disabilities, have equal learning and community opportunities.

“We are all working together to make the world a place where every child and young adult feels like they belong and can take part in life’s opportunities on an equal footing,” said Cameron. “We give families the tools they need, get different communities involved, and break down barriers to make life better for all kids and teens, especially those with disabilities.”

The event was a good way for families to learn about FCSN and how to address the problems that arise in education, special education services, and community support systems. Cameron asked people to think about what they knew about the group by asking, “What comes to mind when you think of the Federation for Children with Special Needs?” This question started a conversation among the group.

One of the main points of the talk was the importance of families, schools, and communities working together. Cameron used a memorable analogy to explain this idea: “Family engagement is like a rocket launch. “ To launch a rocket ship, a group of people needs to work together. Students do really well when schools, families, and communities work together.

Cameron also discussed the group’s history and how, before the 1970s, disabled kids were banned from public school. “Before 1974, kids with disabilities could be kept out of public school for good and called ‘uneducable,’” she said. FCSN was started by a group of parents and professionals who wanted things to be different. This group helped make rules that make sure every student can get a free and excellent public education.

Massachusetts passed Chapter 766 because of that advocacy. This law later became the basis for the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Cameron said that this legacy still guides the organization’s work today.

The whole time, Cameron talked about how FCSN helps families in Massachusetts in many different ways. The group helps families with kids of all ages, from all kinds of backgrounds and family structures, even if their kids have disabilities or speak a different language. The open-minded way of doing things in Revere’s diverse community was very popular.

People talk about the FCSN Information Line as one of the most helpful resources. It provides information on things like special education and Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), health care and insurance, school options, and services for adults with disabilities. Cameron said families should ask for help and answers as they navigate these systems.

Workshops and training sessions are another important part of what FCSN does. These sessions cover a lot of ground, like how to understand special education rules, how to work well with IEP teams, how to get ready for the move to adulthood, and how to meet the needs of each child. Cameron stated that these programs aim to empower families with the necessary tools and confidence to advocate for their children.

Support networks are also important to FCSN’s work. Cameron discussed programs like the Parent-to-Parent initiative, which connects caregivers with people who have been through similar things. She said that “connecting with someone who’s been there” can be very helpful and give you hope. The Caregiver-to-Caregiver Respite Network helps families even more by letting parents take breaks with each other.

Cameron talked about how important it is to plan for transitions as kids get older and how FCSN is trying to make the process better. The group gives families the tools they need to plan for the transition process in the IEP, which starts at age 14. It also helps families obtain resources for college, jobs, and living on their own.

Cameron discussed how teens and young adults can engage through the Youth Advisory Board and monthly “Connecting YOUth” meetings to advocate for themselves and participate in their communities.

Another important thing that came up during the presentation was how to get health care. FCSN helps families with health needs and insurance options through programs like Massachusetts Family Voices. They can also help you fill out your MassHealth application.

Cameron also started the School Finder Help Line, which helps families learn about schools, find placement options, and get help with language. In a place like Revere, where many families speak more than one language, these are all very helpful tools.

FCSN works with school districts and state agencies to build networks of parents and improve how families get involved. In addition to the services they offer to people, their work is what they do. These efforts include making ELPACs and SEPACs and supporting statewide programs that promote teamwork that works and includes everyone, such as workshops and training sessions aimed at enhancing parental engagement and collaboration among educators and families.

At the end of the presentation, Cameron told everyone to stay in touch and keep learning. “Was there anything you learned today that surprised you? She asked, “What else do you want to know?” to get people talking and thinking.