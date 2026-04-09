RHS Sports Roundup

RHS boys volleyball improves to 3-0

The Revere High boys volleyball team defeated two Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents this past week.

In a 3-1 victory over Somerville last Friday, Chris Choc Chavez delivered 22 assists to his teammates. Larry Claudio powered the offense with 11 kills, 16 assists, and three blocks. Juan Perez also was an offensive force for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad with 13 kills and three blocks.

In Monday’s 3-0 shutout of Medford, Claudio set 21 assists and accounted for six kills. Perez delivered 15 kills and served three aces. Chris Choc Chavez handed out 13 assists and Jeffrey Garcia made a solid contribution with seven kills.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s Patriots have a busy week ahead. They are scheduled to make the short trip down Broadway to meet GBL foe Chelsea today (Wednesday) and will make the longer trek to Danvers to meet non-league opponent Essex Tech on Friday.

They will return home to entertain GBL rivals Malden on Monday and Everett next Wednesday.

RHS softball to host Chelsea for home-opener

The Revere High softball team will host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea in its 2026 home opener this Monday afternoon on the Tony Ardagna Field at Griswold Park (St. Mary’s). The opening pitch is set for 4:15.

The Lady Patriots dropped their season-opener last Wednesday at non-league opponent, the Minuteman Regional Revolution in Lexington, 9-6. The loss was a frustrating one for the Lady Patriots, who outhit Minuteman by a wide margin of 10-3, led by senior captain Frankie Reed, who accounted for three hits on the day.

Revere grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of first on an RBI base hit by Addie Ulwick. The Lady Patriots made it 3-0 in the third when Caleigh Joyce singled, Reed tripled her home, and Ulwick brought in Reed on a ground-out.

However, a three-run homer by the Revolution in the bottom of the third brought the game back to level. Minuteman then forged ahead in the fourth with a pair of runs and eventually held on for the win.

Revere starting pitcher Danny Hope Randall deserved a better fate. Danni struck out 15 Lady Revs, while allowing only three hits and three earned runs.

Anna Doucette (two hits) and Gianna Chiodi (two stolen bases) turned in nice performances for the Lady Patriots.

Coach Meghan O’Donnell and her crew, whose contest this past Monday at GBL foe Lynn Classical was postponed to April 24, are scheduled to travel to GBL rival Everett today (Wednesday) and to non-league opponent Northeast Regional on Friday. After Monday’s contest with Chelsea, they will hit the road again to GBL adversary Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS baseball team to host Everett today

The Revere High baseball team, which dropped its season-opener to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical this past Monday, will entertain GBL foe Everett today (Wednesday) on the Conigliaro Diamond at the high school field.

Coach Sebastian Salvo’s Patriots will host GBL opponent Somerville this Friday and then will make the short trip to GBL adversary Chelsea on Monday before returning home to meet GBL rival Lynn English next Wednesday.

Girls lacrosse to host Somerville Thursday evening

The Revere High girls lacrosse team, which was scheduled to open its 2026 season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against Medford, will host Somerville tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 6:00 at the high school turf field.

The Lady Patriots, who are under the direction of new head coach Kim Egizi, will trek to Revere next Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse to host Medford

The Revere High boys lacrosse team will be seeking its first victory of the season when the Patriots travel to Lynn tomorrow (Thursday). Coach Michael Lucas and his crew will host Medford next Tuesday.