Lincoln School holds annual Women’s History Month Forum

Special to the Journal

The Abraham Lincoln School held its third annual Women’s History Month Forum on Thursday. A group of local leaders and professionals came together to inspire and empower fourth and fifth-grade students.

Lincoln School staff put on the event, which featured seven successful women from a variety of fields, including law, public service, education, athletics, and higher education. The forum gave students a one-of-a-kind chance to hear real-life stories of perseverance, leadership, and personal growth. They could also ask the panelists questions and interact with them directly.

Gena Restaino, a Lincoln School graduate who went on to score more than 1,000 points at Revere High School and then play college basketball at Suffolk University, was one of the speakers. Restaino is now a physical education teacher and an NCAA referee. She told students to build their confidence and keep a strong mind. She said, “When you wake up, choose to be really good,” which showed how important it is to believe in yourself.

Aisha Millbury-Ellis, an attorney and member of the Revere School Committee, talked about how she got into law and how much she loves helping others. She said that her job was both hard and rewarding, and she stressed how important it is to speak up for others and make the law available to those who need it the most.

Grace Magno, a family and police liaison who works closely with people who are going through the criminal justice system, also spoke to the students. Magno talked about how important it is to be understanding and compassionate, saying that she has to meet people when they are going through some of the hardest times in their lives.

Gemma Stamatopoulos, a senior at Revere High School and captain of the field hockey and track teams, gave a student’s point of view. Stamatopoulos talked about how to balance school and sports, telling younger students that being good in school is the first step to being good in sports.

Revere Police Chief Maria Lavita also spoke at the forum. She talked about how she worked her way up the ranks of the Revere Police Department to become its chief. She was honest about how she got over her fear at work. She said that fear is normal, but it can be turned into focus and better decision-making. Her message made students think about becoming police officers or leaders.

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke for the local government and talked about her work helping people and making the community better. Guarino-Sawaya, who used to be a teacher, stressed the importance of listening, being patient, and being dedicated when helping others. She also urged her students to think about how they could make a difference in their own neighborhoods.

Armelle Bernard, a program administrator at Harvard University and an entrepreneur, was also on the panel. Bernard talked about how important it is to accept who you are and see life’s problems as chances to grow. She told her students to be proud of who they are and to follow their passions without worrying about going against the grain.

During the forum, students asked smart questions about how to choose a career, how to get past problems, and what it takes to be successful. Panelists always stressed the importance of being strong, working hard, and learning from your mistakes. Many people talked about times when they had problems, like having trouble in school or doubting themselves, and how those times helped them become successful.

One strong theme that came up was the idea that failure isn’t the end. Panelists told students that making mistakes is a normal part of growing up and that they should keep going. “It’s always okay to start over,” Bernard said, telling students to keep looking until they find what they really love.

The event ended with a strong message of empowerment: students can do anything they want to do. The panelists stressed that confidence, determination, and a willingness to learn are the keys to success, no matter what field you want to work in, whether it’s law, public service, sports, or something else.

The Lincoln School’s Women’s History Month Forum continues to have a lasting effect by connecting students with inspiring role models, many of whom have strong ties to the Revere community. The yearly event honors women’s accomplishments and helps shape the goals of the next generation by reminding students that their voices matter and that their futures are full of possibilities.