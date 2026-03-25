City, Luigis to host viewing party for crucial World Cup Play-Off match

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere are inviting soccer fans to a public viewing party this Thursday, March 26, 2026, as Italy takes on Northern Ireland in a high-stakes battle for a spot in this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The match is a one-legged semi-final in the European play-offs. With both nations fighting to keep their World Cup dreams alive, the city is providing a space for residents to gather and cheer on their favorite teams in a community atmosphere.

Event Details

• Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

• Time: 3:30 p.m.

• Location: Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Ave, Revere

Get Involved this Summer

The city is also looking ahead to a full season of soccer. Local businesses and organizations interested in hosting or getting involved with viewing parties throughout the summer are encouraged to participate in a city-wide survey.

Interested parties can visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/QMBFZ98 to share their interest and help shape Revere’s summer tournament experience.