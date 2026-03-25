Disabilities Commission seeksto address Revere Beach safety

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Annmarie Fiore, Jason Barone-Cichocki, and Mario Grimanis.

Perno brought up the issue of the traffic problems created by the ongoing construction project on Revere Beach. She said she will be contacting the offices of either State Rep. Turco or State Rep. Giannino (or both) in order to apprise them of the safety issues for pedestrians and motorists that will be heightened during the coming summer season.

DeCicco presented a report of the most recent meeting of CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance). He said that the Melrose COD created a guide entitled, “How to make your organizations and events welcoming for persons with disabilities.”

He said that the Cambridge COD will be meeting with their city officials to discuss how to include persons with disabilities in all its future endeavors to ensure that accessibility is emphasized for all municipal meetings and projects.

DeCicco also reported that many of the COD members mentioned that accessible parking spaces, particularly in parking lots, and accessible curb cuts were not being plowed and shoveled in their communities in the aftermath of the recent snowstorms.

DeCicco noted that the Mass. Office of Disabilities will be conducting two statewide meetings for members of local Commissions on Disabilities (via Zoom), one on April 15 and the other in October.

DeCicco also issued a reminder to residents that if a handicapped parking spot in front of a home no longer is being used by those for whom it was established, both new and existing homeowners must submit paperwork to the COD to have the sign removed. The COD then will go before the Traffic Commission to amend the city ordinance.

Perno read the COD’s monthly reminder to conclude the meeting:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability Direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we

will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.”

The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be on Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m.