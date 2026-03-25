Human Rights Comm. holds brief session

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 5, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were Chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini, Police Chief Maria LaVita, Fire Chief James Cullen, and Steve Morabito, who is the HRC’s Executive Director and the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The session began with the members reciting together the HRC’s Mission Statement:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Hossaini then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as the original holder of the land.

With only three members of the commission on hand, which was less than a

quorum, the commission was unable to conduct any business that may have required a vote and the meeting was appropriately brief (about 12 minutes).

After Hossaini acknowledged that February was Black History Month, the members turned to a discussion of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in which she stated that the HRC’s website offers information about resources and assistance for the members of the Revere community who might find themselves subject to ICE enforcement actions.

Morabito also added that the city offers resources on the city’s web page. “We’ve taken every step we can to make this information accessible,” said Morabito, who added that “Know Your Rights” cards are available in his office to all members of the Revere community.

Hossaini briefly discussed the ongoing work of the HRC’s working groups. She noted that the Senior Citizen Working Group has been working with Deb Peczka, the city’s Executive Director of Elder Services at the Senior Center, to establish a partnership between the HRC and the Senior Center in order to have “young people engage with our seniors and bridge the gap between the generations.”

Hossaini also acknowledged the month of March as Women’s History Month and noted the contributions of women in the Revere community, adding that the HRC was set to host a coffee hour that evening to celebrate the accomplishments of women.

The members then adjourned until their next meeting.