RHS students compete in annual Harvard Model Congress

Special to the Journal

Students from Revere High School (RHS) recently participated in the annual Harvard Model Congress, a four-day government simulation conference held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel and hosted by Harvard College. Accompanied by educators Meghann Gregorowicz and Tiffany Currie, 28 RHS students joined approximately 1,000 high school students from across the country to participate in the nation’s largest congressional simulation conference.

For the past four years, RHS has been invited to participate as a partner school in the conference. Through this partnership, Harvard covers the cost of lodging, meals, and other conference expenses for the students. The continued invitation reflects the reputation RHS students have built through their preparation, engagement, and strong participation at the event.

Several RHS students earned recognition for their work during the conference. Among them was Jaleeyah Figueroa Capunay, who was named an Emerging Leader and invited to deliver her speech, “The Pantry,” as part of the conference’s Emerging Voices program.

“When I open the pantry in my house, I see more than food. I see identity,” Figueroa Capunay said in her speech. “Inca Kola stands beside Coca-Cola, rice rests next to hamburger buns, and ají amarillo hides behind boxes of Kraft mac and cheese. To someone else, it might look random. To me, it is the most honest map of my life.”

Twenty-eight RHS students joined approximately 1,000 high school students from across the country to participate in the nation’s largest congressional simulation conference.

In her speech, Figueroa Capunay reflected on growing up between two cultures as the daughter of Peruvian immigrants. She described the challenges of feeling caught between identities while trying to find a place where she truly belonged.

“That is the reality of a dual identity,” she said. “It often feels like being too much and not enough at the same time.”

Over time, she explained, that experience helped shape her perspective and future ambitions.

“That feeling of being in between, never American enough, never Peruvian enough, used to make me feel small. Now, it fuels me,” she said, adding that she hopes to pursue a career in law and advocate for others whose identities do not fit neatly into one category.

Another RHS student, Adam Ashour, was assigned to the conference’s ad hoc committee, considered one of the most advanced committees in the simulation. Unlike most committees, ad hoc participants are not given any advance notice of the topics they will debate until they arrive at the conference.

“The concept behind this withholding of information is to sharpen one’s entire legislative skill set to be ready for any subject, applying self-governance not just to government but to any self-governing body,” Ashour explained.

During the conference, Ashour’s committee simulated the Harvard Corporation and worked through several complex issues, including funding cuts to the university, grading policies and their impact on student mental health, and debates surrounding fraternities, sororities, and final clubs. Because of the committee’s fluid and debate-heavy format, participants are evaluated on their ability to think quickly, negotiate, and deliver impromptu speeches.

For his performance, Ashour earned an Honorable Mention award in his committee. He was also selected as the winner of the conference’s speech contest, chosen from among roughly 2,000 delegates from around the world to deliver the closing ceremony speech for the event.

Founded in 1986, Harvard Model Congress is dedicated to teaching and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow through immersive simulations of the American legislative process. The conference is run entirely by undergraduate students at Harvard University and features 39 committees that replicate the structure and function of government. Students take on the roles of lawmakers, policy advisors, journalists, and other public officials while debating legislation, negotiating compromises, and addressing complex national and global issues.

“With a 9:1 delegate-to-staffer ratio, organizers can support students throughout the conference as they tackle a diverse array of complex issues and engage in debates, caucuses, trials, press conferences, testimonies, and crises,” organizers said in a statement. “As HMC enters its 41st year, we are confident that it continues to be the nation’s premier conference as one of the most dynamic model congress simulations available to high school students.”

For the RHS students who attended, the conference provided a unique opportunity to step into the role of policymakers while developing leadership, collaboration, and public speaking skills. Educators and school leaders said they are proud of how the students represented Revere on a national stage and look forward to continuing the district’s partnership with Harvard Model Congress in the years ahead.