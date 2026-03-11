Obituaries 03-11-2026

Vincent Mottola

He was truly one of a kind, blessed with a sharp mind and a witty sense of humor

Vincent N. Mottola of Revere left this world on March 7, 2026, just shy of his 88th birthday. Born in Winthrop on March 10, 1938, to the late Patsy Mottola and Carmella (Moccia). Blessed with a sharp mind and a witty sense of humor, Vincent was truly one of a kind.

Vincent worked for decades for the U.S. National Parks Department. He was a passionate collector of memorabilia from all Boston sports teams and a fervent supporter of the Red Sox. His residence in Revere, was adorned with signed baseball cards, and a plethora of other items that bore testimony to his love for sports. In addition to his love for sports, Vincent had a fondness for the casinos in Las Vegas.

He was an adored brother of Patsy A. Mottola and his wife, Karen of Marblehead, dear uncle of Benjamin Mottola and his wife, Michele and Lauren Gilli and her husband, Andrew, both of Marblehead and he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vincent was the beloved companion of 30 years to Jane Morel of Revere and her son, Michael.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 9 to 10:30 a,m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

We warmly invite you to share your memories, stories, and photos of Vincent on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. These will serve as a testament to Vincent’s unique life, a life lived with humor, passion, and an unyielding love for the things that mattered most to him.

Robert E. Corriere

Talented jewelry creator who owned and operated Seaside Sales which was located on Revere Beach

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, March 19th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for Robert E. Corriere, who passed away at 77 years of age. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12 noon followed by inurnment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

The son of S. Robert “Bob” and Helen L. (DeMattia) Corriere, he graduated from East Boston High School, Class of 1966. Robert was a longtime Revere resident and owned and operated Seaside Sales which was located on Revere Beach. He was a talented jewelry creator and aside from selling his products to the general public, many of his creations were featured in various stage productions.

The son of the late S. Robert “Bob” and Helen L. (DeMattia) Corriere, he was the dear brother of Joanne E. Graham and her husband, George of Methuen and Cheryl A. Faherty and her husband, Robert “Bob” of Tewksbury; devoted life partner of Andrea Arinella of Revere; uncle of Seth Graham and his wife, Erin, Lindsay Garrity and her husband, Bryan and Keri Vadala and her husband, Anthony “T.J.” Vadala, Jr. and the great uncle of Anthony, Vinny, Nicholas and Olivia. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins, relatives and friends.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Pearl Gertrude Edelstein

She will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, her quiet strength, and the devotion she leaves behind

Pearl Gertrude (Bromfield) Edelstein of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on March 5.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Pearl carried with her the warmth, strength, and deep sense of family that shaped her life.

She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Edelstein; the devoted and proud mother of Rhonda Edelstein-Block and her husband, Nelson Block and Steven Edelstein and his wife, Renee Edelstein. She was the dear sister of the late Hyman Broomfield. Pearl cherished her role as grandmother to Darlene Edelstein,

Adam Edelstein, Randy Block, Jaime Block, and Julie Cooper and her husband, Michael Cooper. She also delighted in her seven great-grandchildren: Brendan, Roman, Allana, Giuliana, Ayla, Ayden, and Hazel. Her family was her greatest joy, and she was deeply devoted to each of them.

For more than 20 years Pearl made her home at the Jack Satter House, where she formed lasting friendships and was a treasured member of the community.

Pearl will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, her quiet strength, and the devotion she leaves behind.

A funeral service for Pearl was held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea, on Monday, March 9 with Interment following in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pearl’s memory may be made to Congregation 420, c/o Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151.

May her memory always be a blessing.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, at: torffuneralservice.com.

Orfisia Laura Salvatore

She was passionate about three things: her husband and family, her love of cooking and her strong devotion to her Catholic faith

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Friday, March 6th, in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Orfisia Laura (Giammarco) Salvatore, who passed away on March 2nd at 83 years of age. Her Funeral began from the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Laura was passionate about three things, her husband and family, her love of cooking, and her strong devotion to her Catholic faith. She was born in Introdacqua, Italy, where she met the love of her life – her husband Giovanni, at the age of fifteen. Married two years later, in 1960, they traveled to East Boston to start their life together. Eventually they moved to Revere and for the next 53 years, lived in the same house, raising three children, and hosting decades of celebrations with their eight grandchildren. Nonna filled her home with warmth, laughter, and the aroma of homemade pasta, polenta and the best pizza ever!

After her children were grown, she worked for over 15 years in Revere public schools in the cafeteria. Upon retiring, she spent most of her time doting on her eight grandchildren and traveling to famous religious sites throughout Europe. She often visited Italy to spend time with her beloved mother and other relatives. She loved to joke and laugh and could not resist holding any babies that were within her reach.

Nonna loved nothing more than attending church, reading about all the saints on her IPad and preparing the next fabulous meal for her family. She was a gift from heaven that we were so lucky to have in our lives, and she will be missed every day for the rest of our lives.

The beloved wife of 66 ½ years to Giovanni Salvatore of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Ronald Salvatore and his wife, Lisa of Rowley, Felix Frank Salvatore and his wife, Christine of Foxboro and Nadia Salvatore of Peabody; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Mitchell, Georgia, Cameron, Angela, John, Mark Anthony and Nico; dear sister of Orsola Carbone of Florida and the late Luigi, Ines, Giovanna, Felix and Feliciano. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.