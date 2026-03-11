Letter to the Editor

Fulfilling Dreams at Jack Satter Residents

Dear Editor,

A few residents of Jack Satter House are big fans of the Fab Four — thanks to their neighbor, Chet Wozniak.

Chet wanted to do something special to thank three fellow residents who supported him during his recovery from a recent medical event. Through Hebrew SeniorLife’s Power a Dream program, he invited his friends and neighbors — Pat Doucette, Donna Stahl, and Maria Claybourne — to attend the RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles performance at the Lynn Auditorium.

The outing was made possible by the Power a Dream program, which fulfills long-held or deeply meaningful dreams for older adults in the care of Hebrew SeniorLife.

“At Satter House, we believe moments like this remind us that meaningful connections and shared experiences can have a lasting impact at any stage of life.”

Through Power a Dream, family members and staff can nominate residents of Hebrew SeniorLife’s supportive living communities and patients at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center to receive the dream of a lifetime. It can be anything of personal significance: ballroom dancing lessons, a motorcycle ride, a New England Patriots game, or even flying in a helicopter. For the recipients, it’s a spirit-lifting, hope-giving experience — a reminder that life continues to hold excitement and possibility. Power a Dream is funded entirely through the generosity of our donors.

Michael Chmura, Jack Satter House