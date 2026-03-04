International Weight-loss Organization Announces Leading “Losers” for 2024, Honors Revere Woman

Special to the Journal

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, is unveiling its “royalty” for 2024. TOPS® royalty are women and men who have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their highest weight at TOPS by the end of 2024 and reached their goal weight, regardless of the time taken to achieve their goal. Bonnie Moore of Revere, who lost 200 pounds, and Ralph Lesure Jr. of North Adams, who dropped 40 pounds, are the 2024 Massachusetts Queen and King. They were honored May 9-10, 2025, at the Massachusetts recognition event at the Crowne Plaza Boston – Woburn.

?With an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, TOPS provides consistent group support, health education, and recognition to encourage successful weight management. Massachusetts has an adult obesity rate of 27.%, and in 2024, TOPS members in Massachusetts lost a cumulative 4,346 pounds.

?“All of us affiliated with TOPS are extremely proud of our members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said Rick Danforth, TOPS President. “Through their TOPS membership, these individuals can commemorate their life-changing successes, other members, and those who have preceded them. By continuing their faithfulness to lifestyle alterations, a characteristic of TOPS’ successful formula, TOPS members employ the methods they’re offered and the support of their peers to achieve their weight loss objectives.”

?In-person or online weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals. A brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics follows and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week. Visitors can attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and are encouraged to try more than one chapter since they’re all a little different.

?For online membership, meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered at least five times weekly. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program that sometimes includes guest speakers sharing expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the presented program.

Membership is affordable, starting at USD 70 per year, plus nominal chapter fees. Join TOPS, visit www.tops.org, or call 800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS and to find a local chapter.

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a "Real People. Real Weight Loss.®" philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise, and wellness information.

Today, there are about 65,000 members, including men, women, and international members, who join chapter meetings online, with thousands of chapters in all 50 states and Canada. TOPS also has an online program for people who might prefer that model or who live too far away to attend in-person chapter meetings.

