City Council Holds Two Restaurant Public Hearings

By Adam Swift

The popular Pollo Royal restaurant is looking to move to new digs on Broadway.

The city council held a public hearing on the request for a special permit that would allow Pollo Royal to set up shop at a former tow company site at 855 Broadway. Andrea Garcia, the contractor for the project, said the 30-seat restaurant will be similar to the set up of the existing restaurant that will move from 529 Broadway.

Several councillors said they were supportive of the project, but said they will need more detailed plans when the project appears before the council’s zoning subcommittee later this month. In addition to the restaurant, plans call for a second 2,000 square foot-plus retail space.

Garcia said those detailed plans are completed and will be presented to the council.

“I love the idea that that building is finally getting a new life into it, and I think it is going to be a great asset to the city, but you should present the plans to the council prior to coming up in front of us so we all can get a look at it,” said Ward 1 Councilor Jim Mercurio.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro agreed that he would like to see more detailed plans for the project, but said he was happy to see the building getting a facelift and a change of use. He said he has not heard any concerns yet from neighbors near the site, but said the restaurant should do anything it can to work with neighbors to make sure there are no issues.

“I am in favor of this 100 percent, so just continue to be good neighbors,” said Cogliandro.

The project is in Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya’s ward said she was not aware of the project ahead of time and has not heard from any abutters.

“I’m not against it because I want to clean up what is there, but I am interested in hearing what the neighbors have to say, particularly regarding the parking that is around there,” she said.

She suggested the restaurant and contractor set up a community meeting with the abutters.

In other restaurant business, the council also held a public hearing for a proposed restaurant and one-bedroom apartment at a former floral business at 619 Broadway. That project will also be going before the council’s zoning subcommittee before a potential vote on the permit by the full council.

The 30-seat restaurant proposed by Flor and Carlos Gomez will feature Italian and Spanish food and have four parking spaces on site.

“This is my ward, and I hadn’t heard anything about this,” said Cogliandro. “I do love that we are bringing in another restaurant, I think it is great.”

Cogliandro did ask where vehicles would pull into the parking spaces, and the owners said it would be from School Street. He also asked if there would be entertainment planned for the restaurant, with Carlos Gomez responding that the only plans were for background music.