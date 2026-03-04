City DPW Foreman, Eddy Volcimus Honored during ‘Black Excellence on the Hill’

Special to the Journal??

Mayor Patrick Keefe and State Rep. Jessica Giannino present

citations to Eddy Volcimus in recognition of being honored by

the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus during its annual

“Black Excellence on the Hill” event. Volcimus, the Revere

DPW building maintenance foreman, was nominated by Rep.

Giannino for the award, citing his dedicated service to the city

and his constant commitment to bettering the community.

Revere resident, Eddy Volcimus was honored by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) during its annual “Black Excellence on the Hill” event, which took place in the State House’s Great Hall. Each February, as part of Black History Month celebrations, the MBLLC organizes this event to recognize and celebrate Black leaders from across the Commonwealth and highlight the impactful work they are doing in their communities.

Among the leaders recognized at this year’s event was Revere’s own Eddy Volcimus, who was nominated as the Sixteenth Suffolk District’s honoree by State Representative Jessica A. Giannino. Although Eddy was unable to attend the event at the State House, his name was read alongside the other honorees. Representative Giannino later visited Eddy at Revere City Hall to present him with citations from the state and the MBLLC in front of his family and friends.

“Eddy is the embodiment of what it means to be an exemplary employee—trustworthy, dedicated, and selfless. His unwavering professionalism and genuine respect for others are a tremendous asset to the City and an inspiration to those around him,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “Congratulations, Eddy, and thank you for all that you do for Revere.”

“Eddy is an exemplary employee for the City of Revere: hard-working, diligent, reliable. He comes to work each day with a smile on his face and leads by example amongst our fellow staff. He is incredibly deserving of the Black Excellence award, and we are incredibly proud of the hard work that earned him this honor,” said Revere City Mayor Patrick Keefe.

“Thank you to the City of Revere, the people I surround myself with made me who I am today. To my boss, Steve Penta, who has been a consistent positive role model to me. And especially to all of the Patriots, who fought and sacrificed themselves, for the freedom of Black Americans today,” said Eddy Volcimus.

Eddy consistently demonstrates what it means to be a truly exemplary employee for the City of Revere. He is trustworthy, consistent, hardworking, respectful, and responsible, and he leads by example every single day. Whether handling his regular responsibilities or supporting the team through unexpected challenges, Eddy brings a level of dedication and professionalism that sets the tone for everyone around him.

One of Eddy’s most outstanding qualities is his selflessness. He never hesitates to step in where he is needed, even if it means going above and beyond his role as Building Maintenance Foreman. His thoughtfulness and attention to detail ensure that our facilities operate smoothly and safely, often in ways that go unseen but are never unappreciated. Eddy is a true team player who supports his crew with patience and respect, fostering a work environment built on collaboration and mutual trust.