News Briefs

Applications Now Open for Revere Summer YouthWorks 2026

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the Department of Workforce Development have announced that applications are now being accepted for the Summer 2026 YouthWorks program.

This state-funded initiative provides Revere residents ages 15–21 with paid, short-term work placements at public, private, and non-profit sites. Participants gain hands-on experience, professional soft-skills training, and career exploration opportunities across various city departments and local organizations.

Key Dates & Deadline

Program Duration: 6–8 weeks (July through August).

Priority Deadline: Apply early before April 17, 2026.

Requirement: After submitting the online application, applicants must email their most recent report card, transcript, or resume to [email protected].

For full program details and to apply, scan the QR code below.

Save the Harbor’s Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash set for Sunday in eastie

On Sunday, March 8 Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and JetBlue will be hosting the 16th Annual Shamrock Splash on Constitution Beach, 199 Coleridge St, East Boston from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Participants or “splashers” will go into the freezing water as well as enjoy Boston’s best winter beach party with drinks and food from Sam Adams, Downeast Cider, Dogfish Head, Vitamin Water, Topo Chico, and The Daily Catch. Splashers are also encouraged to participate in an aquatic-themed costume contest. The winners of the costume contest, the biggest fundraiser, and the captain of the largest team will win free JetBlue roundtrip flights to any destination. The event will be hosted by Mix 104.1’s Kennedey Elsey and music will be provided by Boston Music Award Winning Artist Rilla Force. This event will proceed rain, snow or shine.

Save the Harbor hosts this annual fundraiser in partnership with JetBlue to raise money for its Better Beaches Grant Program. The Better Beaches Grant Program awards small grants to individuals and organizations who put on free public events and programs each summer on Department of Conservation and Recreation’s beaches from Nahant to Nantasket. Last summer, Save the Harbor supported nearly 200 events aimed to bring people of color, Queer people, people with disabilities, Indigenous people, multilingual people, and low-income community members to the Boston Harbor.

The winners of the costume contest will be announced at 12:45 p.m. with the polar plunge at 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Shamrock Splash website.