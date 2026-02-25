RHS Roundup

Revere 4 x 200 boys relay wins medal at state meet

The Revere High boys 4 x 200 quartet of senior Oliver Escobar, junior Joey Angiulo, senior Edwin Alarcon, and senior Jeremy X turned in a superb performance at the Massachusetts Meet of Champions Saturday at The Track at New Balance to bring home a seventh-place medal in the competition, which featured the top-20 relay teams in the state.

Their time of 1:31.16 was just 1.25 seconds behind the winning team from B.C. High in an incredibly competitive field.

The foursome had earned the right to advance to the Meet of Champions with their second-place finish in Division 2 State Championship Meet last Wednesday in which their clocking of 1:30.76 was just 0.42 behind the first-place team from Catholic Memorial (which recorded a DNF at the Meet of Champions) and which shattered their own RHS school record of 1:33.27 that they had set just two weeks previously at the MSTCA Invitational.

In addition, the quartet put up the sixth-fastest time in Massachusetts this season, qualifying them for the 2026 Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City and likely for the 2026 New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston.

Lady Patriots open state tourney play

The Revere High girls basketball team was scheduled to open play in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament last night (Tuesday) at Central Catholic as the Journal was going to press.

Coach Ariana Rivera’s Lady Patriots entered the tourney as the #35 seed with a 10-10 record, while Central Catholic is the #30 seed with an 8-12 mark.

Revere wrapped up its regular season with three contests last week, including a 52-18 victory over Northeast Regional that gave the Lady Patriots their 10th victory, assuring them of the .500 record needed to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney.

Revere came out on fire vs. the Lady Golden Knights (who only had seven players suited up for the game), putting up 31 points in the opening period (to none for Northeast).

Although the Lady Patriots eased up on the gas in the second period, they still held a commanding 33-5 advantage at the half.

The comfortable lead gave Rivera the opportunity to give all of her players a role in the tourney-clinching win.

Shayna Smith (10 points) and Allyson Ollivierra (nine points) led the Lady Patriots in the scoring column. Asmaa Azeroual hit for seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Destiny Borges-Kelley pulled down 11 boards and Ajsi Balla added another seven rebounds.

On Tuesday, Revere took on Danvers and came up on the short end of a 50-36 decision. The Lady Patriots fell behind early. They managed to score only nine points in the first half and trailed by 20, 29-9, at the intermission.

Revere came out of the locker room and snapped out of their offensive doldrums to start the second half, hitting for 16 points in the third period, but still trailed, 42-25 at the third buzzer.

Although the Lady Patriot defense stiffened over the final eight minutes, holding the Lady Falcons to eight points in the fourth period, Revere was unable to close the gap.

Allyson Ollivierra led Revere in the scoring column with 17 points. Addison Ulwick added 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

In their regular season finale last Thursday, Revere fought hard, but came up short, 52-48 to Medford.

The teams engaged in a defensive struggle in the opening period, battling to an 8-8 deadlock. However, the Lady Patriots’ offense picked up the tempo in the second period and Rivera’s crew moved out to a 26-19 advantage at the half.

However, Medford came out on fire to start the second half and turned the tables to take a 40-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The teams engaged in a fierce struggle over the final eight minutes, but foul trouble and a sequence of back-to-back turnovers proved costly for the Lady Patriots.

Ollivierra (19 points) and Ulwick (16 points) topped the Revere scoring chart.

If Revere is successful in its match with Central Catholic, Rivera and her crew will advance to the Round of 32 where they will earn the right to travel to #3 seed Wachusett Regional (17-3) in Holden (which is west of Worcester) tomorrow (Thursday) evening for a 6:00 opening tip-off.