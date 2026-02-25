Letters to the Editor

Thank You to City employees and residents alike

Dear Editor,

To our Neighbors, Residents, and Staff,

Over the course of the past month, the City of Revere has seen two impactful winter storms, some of the largest in nearly ten years. Following the recent storm, I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for the tireless efforts of our community in working collaboratively to prepare for, stay safe during, and clean up after this historic event.

To our City Staff, particularly the Public Works, and Public Safety teams: Your commitment to keeping our residents and neighborhoods safe did not go unnoticed. You each worked long hours, in hazardous conditions, to clear roads, restore essential services, and ensure our safety. Many of you went above and beyond your normal responsibilities to ensure we can get back to normal as quickly as possible. Many of you are still working around the clock to clear snow from our streets. Thank you for your tireless commitment to the people of Revere.

To our Residents: Thank you for bunkering down during the storm surge, and allowing our crews to do the necessary work to clear the majority of our streets within 24 hours. More importantly, thank you for your resilience and community spirit. It has been heartening to see neighbors helping neighbors, clearing snow, cleaning catch basins, and checking in on one another or providing warm shelter during power outages.

While cleanup continues, I remind you to please be patient with our crews and city staff, who have been working long hours to restore our roads and neighborhoods to normalcy, and I ask that you clear your properties for the safety of our schoolchildren and pedestrians.

I can’t think of a better place to live, and work, than the city of Revere. Believe in Revere.

Sincerely,

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

THANK YOU TO THE COMMUNITY AT LARGE FOR STORM EFFORTS

Dear Editor,

This was a blizzard of my youth. I am grateful to Governor Healey and her team at MEMA, Mayor Keefe and his DPW and Public Safety teams for their preparation, efforts and support. Thanks also to National Grid for their good efforts to restore power under treacherous conditions. Finally, thanks to the residents of Revere for following the suggestions to stay at home and allow the team to make the City safe. Obviously, it is difficult when people lose power, but this storm proved that with teamwork and proper preparation, the pain to our residents can be remediated.

State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D. Winthrop)