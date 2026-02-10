Reps. Giannino, Turco, and School Committeeman Caggiano Join Supt. DiBari for Tour of New Northeast Metro Tech High School

Special to the Journal

State and local officials gathered to tour the newly constructed Northeast Metro Technical High School, celebrating the near completion of a state-of-the-art facility designed to expand educational and career opportunities for students across the region. The new school is expected to alleviate overcrowding, improve IEP accommodations, and modernize programming and facilities.

State Representative Jessica Giannino, State Representative Jeffrey Turco, Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBari, and Revere and Regional School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano toured the new campus and viewed spaces that had previously existed only as renderings, now fully realized. The building features modern academic classrooms, advanced technical training spaces, and collaborative learning environments designed to meet the needs of today’s students and tomorrow’s workforce.

On average, more than 200 contractors per day are working on the project, which remains on schedule and under budget. Recent major milestones include enclosing the building, completing the Farm Street driveway, and beginning interior mechanical and heating systems work to allow interior finish work to proceed. Elevators, flooring, lighting, ceilings, and painting will be installed and completed in the coming months, with the building on track to receive its occupancy permit in August 2026.

“Seeing the renderings come to life is truly incredible,” said State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino. “This facility represents a major investment in our students, our workforce, and the future of vocational and technical education in Massachusetts. Northeast Metro Tech will change lives for generations of young people.”

“The new Northeast Regional Vocational school is incredible. It represents the best of our people and the Commonwealth. As I walked through the halls I could not help but being grateful to the taxpayers for their willingness to support this important investment; excited about the economic opportunities to our students for decades to come; and the financial benefits to the Commonwealth’s economy as we continue to provide critically needed skilled tradesmen for the economy of today and tomorrow,” said State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco.

“It’s exciting to see the school become a reality, with an opening scheduled for Fall 2026,” said School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano. “Revere will be receiving additional seats, and four new vocational programs will be added.”

Northeast Metro Technical High School serves students from multiple communities, including Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop, and Woburn. The school plays a critical role in preparing young people for careers in the skilled trades, technology, and other high-growth fields.

For up-to-date news on the project and facility, visit northeastbuildingproject.com.