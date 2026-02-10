Verdi, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky Highlight North Shore Philharmonic Winter Concert

Special to the Journal

Music Director Robert Lehmann conducts the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra “Winter Concert” featuring music of Verdi, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. at Swampscott High School.

The program includes Verdi’s Overture to Nabucco, Mozart’s Oboe Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nspo.org, or at the door, $35 for adults and $30 for seniors and students. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Amanda Hardy, principal oboe of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, will be the featured soloist in the Mozart piece.

“Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 was nicknamed the “Little Russian” in part due to the various quotes of Ukrainian folk songs that appear throughout the work,” said Music Director Lehmann. “That region was often referred to as ‘Little Russia’. This term was considered derogatory by the Ukrainians, who did not see themselves as either a small, nor a dependent part of Russia. As such, the NSPO has adopted the nickname‘Ukrainian’ for its performance of this symphony. Nicknames notwithstanding, this is one of Tchaikovsky’s most ebullient and lighthearted symphonic works.”

Lehmann praised the concert’s feature soloist Amanda Hardy. “Besides her role with the Portland Symphony, she frequently performs with the Boston Symphony,” said Lehmann. “She wonderfully performs Mozart’s only oboe concerto, and the master composer Mozart makes the most of the oboe’s beautiful, plaintive tone as well as its incredible agility.”

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1948, is now in its 77th season providing affordable access to quality classical music. The Orchestra, staffed primarily by volunteers, strives to develop, train, and provide opportunities for young musicians, while performing programs that span the full range of symphonic and Pops repertoire for a diverse public. Programs are funded in part by a grant from the Swampscott Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

For full concert information and more about the NSPO, visit www.nspo.org or contact [email protected].