Traffic Comm. adds snow restrictions on Bradstreet, Winthrop Aves.

The Revere Traffic Commission (RTC) held a brief (25 minutes) regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 15, in the City Councillor Joseph A. Del Grosso City Council Chambers. DPW Director Christopher Ciaramella presided over the session that was attended by fellow members Police Chief Maria LaVita and Chief of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski.

The commission held two public hearings, both relating to amendments to the city’s parking ordinances that would restrict parking during snow emergencies.

The first would add Bradstreet Ave. southerly (odd side) from Atlantic Ave. to Endicott Ave. and the second would add Winthrop Ave. southerly (odd side) from Broadway to Beach St.

Jim Mercurio, the new Ward 1 City Councillor, spoke in favor of the changes. “I’m glad to see they’re finally removing the cars on one side. I’m all for this amendment,” Mercurio said.

“This will be a beneficial change to the schedule in accordance with the recommendations of the Police and Parking departments,” added Ciaramella.

The members voted unanimously to approve the changes.

Julie DeMauro from the city’s Traffic Working Group (TWG) presented the findings on speed data and traffic calming measures for Rice Ave. and Lantern Rd. She said that the city is seeking to install removable speed bumps in the spring that will be tested for their appropriateness over a three-month period.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of the measure and the members then voted to approve the installation of the temporary speed bumps.

The commission’s agenda also included requests to add five handicapped parking spaces at 27 Avon Street, 31 Bay Road, 11 Wave Avenue, 53 Payson Street, and

59 Cooledge Street. The

Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of 27 Avon St. and that item was moved to a public hearing for the next meeting. The requests for 11 Wave Ave. and 59 Cooledge St. also were moved to a public hearing to be taken up next month.

However, as for 31 Bay Rd., Ciaramella said the application was incomplete and the commissioners tabled the matter. As for 53 Payson St., he said that the property had multiple driveways and the commissioners rejected the application.

Another matter that was moved to a public hearing for the next meeting was a request to add “No Parking Anytime” signage on Everard St. easterly from Cottage St. to Belle Isle Ave.

DeMauro said this is part of the Safe Route to School program that will entail about $1.5 million in coming improvements near the Beachmont School to be paid for by the state that will include widening the sidewalks from four feet to 10 feet, thereby making on-street parking prohibitive.

The commissioners voted to send the matter to a public hearing at its February meeting.

The final matter of the evening was a brief presentation from Steven Conte, the EV Program Director for Commonwealth Electrical Technologies, regarding three on-street EV charger installation projects being proposed for McCoba St., Hutchinson St., and Proctor Ave.

Conte, who has appeared previously before the commission, said the city has received a grant from the state for the installation of the charging stations.

Ciaramella asked about the maintenance of the stations and about safety measures in the event that they are struck by an automobile. Conte explained that there are switches that can be shut off in the event of an accident that exposes the wiring.

In response to a question from Chief LaVita, Conte further explained that bollards will be installed in front of the charging stations to protect them.

The commissioners voted to move the matter to a public hearing next month, with the added stipulation that parking at the charging stations will be restricted to electric vehicles from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.