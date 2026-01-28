Obituaries 01-28-2026

Carolyn R. Donahue

Retired educator

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, January 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere for Carolyn R. (Mastrogiovanni) Donahue who passed on Sunday, January 25th at the Kaplan Family Hospice with her devoted husband by her side, following a brief illness. She was 83 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Carolyn was born in East Boston on October 24, 1942 to her late parents, Carlo V. and Helen (Alvino) Mastrogiovanni. She was one of three children who were raised and educated in East Boston. Carolyn was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1960. She then attended Boston State College graduating in 1964 with a degree in education.

Carolyn began her teaching career in East Boston at the Sheridan School, and then later the Patrick Kennedy School where she had a career spanning 37 years of teaching and helping shape the minds of many children over the course of her career. During this time, on July 13, 1969, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Arthur J. Donahue. They moved to Revere after they were married where they remained for many years before moving to Melrose.

Carolyn remained very close to her family, both her siblings and her in-laws as well as her nieces and nephews. She also remained very close to many of her former colleagues after retirement. Carolyn was also devoted to her Catholic faith and attended mass regularly.

The beloved wife of 56 years to Arthur J. Donahue, Jr. of Melrose, formerly of Revere and East Boston, she was the devoted daughter of the late Carlo V. and Helen l. (Alvino) Mastrogiovanni; cherished sister of Joan S. Hurley of Melrose and Carmine Mastrogiovanni and his wife, Joyce of Arlington; the treasured sister-in-law of Elaine M. Donahue of East Boston and Mary A. Corcoran and her husband John of Everett. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews., cousins, friends, colleagues, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. To send online condolences, please visit? www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Louise Celeste Dusevitch

Her family meant the world to her

Louise Celeste Dusevitch of Revere passed away in her sleep surrounded by those she loved most, who loved her most and so many caring people who fought to save her life after a brief illness. My mom had recently turned 93 years old on January 6th but on Sunday January 18th she returned to the loving embrace of the love of her life, my dad Charlie.

Her closest family meant the world to her. She put us first. She did with less so that we would want for nothing.

Louise was born and raised in the North End of Boston. However, it was early 1949 while walking with mutual friends that she met Charlie, the love of her life. A few years later, while on leave from the Army, Charlie proposed to her on “the roof” of the building where she lived. Within days they eloped and enjoyed a full and vibrant 59-year marriage. When they sang and danced together it was like the rest of the world fell away. (I took the proposal story from my dad’s obituary).

She was an accomplished gardener who spent many warm spring and summer days in the sun planting her flowers, mowing the lawn and caring for all that grew. Even though she was not a fan of tomatoes my father was, so she planted, sometimes up to a dozen plants and tended them with love for my dad.

She cared for any animal in need that passed through our yard or sat on our porch. She grew quite a troupe. At one point we had four cats and a dog living in our home.

For over half a century she enjoyed having a dining room. Growing up that was such an important place in our home. Each night there was dinner at that table with the good dinnerware. She didn’t believe in saving it all for a special occasion. We were special in her eyes.

She baked with love and always from scratch. Peach shortcake for birthdays, magical strudel topped coffee cake, brownies with nuts and that killer cranberry nut bread.

She re-upholstered dining room chairs and hand sewed matching curtains. She made slip- covers for the giant couch so things would always be fresh. With her, wallpaper went up, wallpaper came down, tile the countertop, the back splash. She could do it all. She and my dad were quite a team. Always do-it-yourself.

She was so deeply loved by us and will remain in our hearts forever. I will never say that I loved her in the past tense because I will love her forever.

My mom, Louise, was pre-deceased by her adoring and doting husband, my dad Charles Dusevitch. She is survived by cherished daughter Donna Thompson of Swampscott and her loving caretaker- daughter Karen of Revere. She is also survived by her sister Celeste of Melrose and pre-deceased by her brother Robert of Revere and her Aunt Virgina Varra-Kravitz . She was the devoted daughter of the late Canio Ronzano and Adeline (DeSimone) Ronzano.

She is also survived by her big fluffy ball of fur “Baby” the cat. There is also a whole street of loving and caring neighbors who have watched over and taken care of us when we needed it even without asking.

At Louise’s request, memorial services and cremation were private.

Rosalie Skillings

Her life was a blessing and her memory is a treasure

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, January 28th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rosalie C. (Como) Skillings who died on Tuesday, January 21st surrounded by the love and care of her family, following a long battle with cancer, she was 83 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Rosalie was the devoted wife of the late Frank Skillings and her former husband, Joseph Yebba. She was the cherished mother of Louann Yebba, Donnamarie Yebba Blankenship and Joanie Yebba and her companion, Jeff Starion; the loving grandmother to Brandon Yebba, Jennifer Yebba and Steven Blankenship, and Great Grandmother to Lilliana Rosalie Yebba-Placides. Rosalie is also survived by her goddaughter Lisa Orben and her family. Rosalie was predeceased by her parents, Fortunato (Fred) and Anna Como, her brother, Anthony Como, and her sister ,Catherine Pettruzeli.

Rosalie spent many years working as a hairdresser out of her home.

Everyone loved going to Rosalie’s shop. She was always smiling and always ready to listen and be a friend as well as a hairdresser. Rosalie also waitressed at Maggio’s restaurant where customers came in just to see her smiling face.

Rosalie loved traveling with her husband, Frank. She also loved the beach and spent many days enjoying the sun and sounds of the ocean. They moved to Florida where they spent many years. Florida was truly her happy place.

Rosalie battled cancer for over 20 years. She fought every one of those years with faith, determination, and strength. She never let it get her down.

She always kept her wonderful sense of humor. All three of Rosalie’s daughters took exceptional care of their mom after her cancer diagnosis.

Rosalie traveled back and forth to Florida to spend time with her daughters. The last few years she lived with her daughter Joanie, who took great care of her.

Rosalie loved her family fiercely, and they loved her. Her life was a blessing. Her memory is a treasure. She is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9188.

To send your condolences online, please visit ww.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

