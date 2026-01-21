Brief meeting for Revere Disabilities Comm.

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held a brief regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, January 13, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, and Ellie Vargas.

DeCicco presented a summary of the most recent meeting of the Commissions on Disabilities Alliance (CODA) that was held on January 7. He said the main topic of discussion centered on a new training program being implemented by the Disability Policy Consortium (DPC). DeCicco said information about the program is available on the DPC’s website.

The members then discussed traffic and pedestrian safety at the construction site in Revere Beach. “The lanes are extremely narrow and the trucks leaving the work site do not have a clear view,” said Perno, who said she was nearly sideswiped by a small truck exiting the work site, causing her to swerve into the opposite lane. “It’s extremely tight and extremely difficult to see past the blind spots coming out of those work areas.”

Barone-Cichocki suggested that a detail should be posted and Perno noted that there had been a State Police detail previously, but it has since been withdrawn.

Barone-Cichocki issued a reminder about the bad flu season and urged handwashing. Vargas noted that she recently caught the flu and COVID while traveling to Puerto Rico and suggested taking Vitamin C.

It should be noted that public health officials have recommended that groups at-risk for serious outcomes from respiratory illnesses, especially senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, should be vaccinated.

The members also briefly discussed the resources available through the Boston Center for Independent Living (BCIL).

Perno then read the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability Direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we

will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.”

DeCicco reminded residents that if snow or ice is accumulating on city sidewalks, they should call 311. He also noted that the MBTA is “making strides” in providing adequate services for persons with disabilities with new cars on the Green Line and elevators at T stations.

The commission’s next meeting (via Zoom) will be on Tuesday, February 10, at 6:00 PM.