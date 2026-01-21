Council to honor first responders who helped save young girl

A number of public safety officials will be honored by the city council for their roles in helping save a 9-year-old girl who was in cardiac arrest last October.

The motion for the council to formally recognize and commend members of Revere police and fire and Cataldo Ambulance was introduced by Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya at last week’s meeting.

“During a medical emergency involving a 9-year-old child in cardiac arrest, members of the Revere Fire Department, Revere Police Department, and Cataldo EMS responded in the early morning hours and provided immediate, coordinated, and high-quality life-saving care,” the motion reads. “Due to their rapid actions and teamwork, the child regained cardiac function and has reportedly made a positive neurological recovery.”

Those slated to be commended include Lieutenant Michael Forte, Firefighter George Levasseur, and Firefighter Garret McMahon of Revere Engine 5 for their professionalism, leadership, and exemplary performance under pressure, “actions which are a true credit to the Revere Fire Department and the City of Revere.”

The motion further asks the council to recognize Revere Police Officers Daniel Redding and Jagger DiCenso; Cataldo EMS Paramedics Kathan Ramnath and Josef Holmes; and EMTs Rose Morgan and Nolan Stimpson for their outstanding interagency collaboration and shared commitment to public safety.

Both Giannino and Guarino-Sawaya said they would save the bulk of their remarks about the public safety personnel for the council ceremony.

“This is a call that nobody that is a first responder wants to get,” said Giannino. “They responded to a call, a young lady wasn’t breathing. The police responded first, started CPR, passed it off to the police department, passed it off to the EMTs and the paramedics. It was just an incredible scenario that took place that night, they saved the life of a 9-year-old girl.”