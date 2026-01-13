Leave a Reply

Francine M. DiMaria

Ma, Grandma and a and a force of nature with a wide circle of friends

Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Francine M. (Renfroe) DiMaria, 75, on January 11th, 2026. Francine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 9th, 1950, in Boston, she was the daughter of Mary Renfroe and Kenneth Liddell and a lifelong resident of Revere.

A proud animal lover, Francine’s life was immeasurably enriched by the playful antics and unwavering devotion of her four-legged companions. Proud bartender of 50+ years at various places, including Suffolk Downs. Other places that were graced by her presence included Schrafft Candy, Digital Equipment Corporation,

The Wharf, and Revere Beach bars. She enjoyed being involved in the Revere community, serving as a crossing guard. She loved caring for and babysitting many family friends over the years. She was an avid bingo player., loved spending time at Revere Beach and attending family events.

Francine is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie DiMaria Gallotto and her son-in-law, Daniel Gallotto of Saugus; and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Bianca, Alexis, and Gianna. She is also survived by her former husband, Tony, his wife, MaryLou, and their daughters, Danielle and Deena. She was the cherished aunt of Andre, AnneMarie, Francine, Amy, Vito, and Stephen; beloved sister-in-law of Marie, Anna, and Paula; adored daughter-in-law of the late Salvatore and Anna. She was predeceased by her daughter Angela, nephew Eric, and her dear sisters, Marjorie and Yvette Renfroe.

She was a force of nature, with a wide circle of friends. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Sunday, January 18th from 1 to 5 p.m. Her Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, January 19th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.?

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Christine Frances Salé

A sensitive, funny, and deeply caring woman of faith

Christine Frances (Bruno) Salé, 76, passed peacefully on the morning of Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Christine is survived by her devoted son, Dr. Michael Salé. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel “Manny” Salé and the daughter of the late Pasquale and Libera “Libby” Bruno; the dear sister of Rose Mozzetta and the late Netta Famolare, Anna DeMatteo and Richard Bruno. Christine touched the lives of all who knew her.

Born in 1949 in East Boston, Christine attended Curtis Guild Elementary

School and Fitton Central High School. She spent much of her professional life working at Boston City Hall, where she was known for her dedication and happy demeanor.

Christine married her husband, Manny in 1979 and together they welcomed their son, Michael in 1981. The family lived in Revere for many years before moving to Everett following Michael’s graduation from college.

Christine will be remembered as a sensitive, funny, and deeply caring woman of faith. She had a deep love for music, especially the songs of The Beatles and Carole King, and music was always playing in the family home. It brought her comfort, joy, and a sense of peace, and it filled her home with warmth and love. She was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, and daughter.

For many years, Christine lovingly cared for her elderly mother, Libby, with unfailing patience and compassion. She was immensely proud of her son Michael and never missed an opportunity to speak of him with joy. Michael fondly recalls the many ways his mother supported and encouraged him throughout his life, instilling in him a strong love of learning, emphasizing the importance of education, and always creating opportunities for him to grow. He also treasures the many family road trips and summer vacations, and the countless memories his parents shared together as a loving couple.

The family extends their deepest heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Briarwood Rehab and Healthcare for the care, kindness, love, and dignity they showed Christine during her battle with dementia in her final years. The family also wishes to thank the team at LifeCare Advocates/Alder and all the other caretakers, companions, and medical professionals for the deep care and support they provided to Christine and her family over the past several years.

Private services will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life honoring both Christine and her beloved husband, Manny will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine’s memory to the Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org

Vincent Terrazzano Sr.

Of Revere

Vincent J. Terrazzano Sr. of Revere, entered into rest on January 9, 2026 at the age of 87.

The loving husband of 66 years of the late Amelia Terrazzano, he was the devoted father of Vincent J. Terrazzano Jr (Roseann) of Manchester, NH, Patrick Terrazzano (Carol) of Naperville IL, James Terrazzano (Roberta) of Pelham, NH and Paul Terrazzano (Anna) of Peabody; cherished grandfather of eight and great grandfather of two. He was the loving brother of Angie Leone and Pat Terrazzano and son of late Pat and Lizzie Terrazzano.

A Funeral service for Vincent will be held Tuesday, January 20 from 10 a,m. to 12 Noon with a prayer service at 11:30. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Malden.

Mary O’Connor

Her faith was the cornerstone of her existence, and she served God with grace and humility

Mary J. O’Connor, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, a woman of profound faith, an unswerving servant to her family and community, and a dedicated worker, entered into eternal rest on January 5, 2026, at the age of 79. She was born in Laconia, NH on September 25, 1946, to the late John W. O’Connor and Barbara A. (Sullivan).

Mary was a devoted member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Cross in Boston. Her faith was the cornerstone of her existence, and she served God with grace and humility. She was not only an active member of her church but also served as Chapter President, Eucharistic Minister, and CCD teacher. Mary’s faith was not confined to words but was manifested in her actions and her unwavering dedication to serving others.

Mary was an independent, fun-loving, and spunky lady who always enjoyed a good time. She spent her professional life in the air freight industry, contributing her skills as an accountant to both Tiger Air Freight and later Pilot Air Freight. Mary’s interests included bowling, knitting, reading, and traveling. She and her mother spent many annual summer vacations together enjoying the beach on the Cape. She also spent many annual winter weekends at the Mount Washington Hotel. Mary graciously hosted her family for Thanksgiving and Easter dinners in her home. Family members continue to treasure the hand-knitted blankets she lovingly made for them.

She was a caring sister to Thomas C. O’Connor and his late wife, Barbara Ann, of Reading, and to the late John J. O’Connor and his wife, Theresa. She was a beloved aunt to Sean O’Connor and his wife, Gina, and their children: John, Myles and William; Kevin O’Connor and his fiancée, Meghan Lynch, Erin O’Connor and her husband, James Cohoon, and their children: Michaela, Bronwyn and Sloan; Jayne Tomforde and her husband, Carl, and their children Sydney and Karlie; and Jeffrey O’Connor and his wife, Mimi, and their children, Patrick and Caitlin. She is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In the words of the Apostle Paul, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Mary O’Connor lived a life that truly echoed these words. Her life was a testament to her faith and her love for her family and her community. We invite all who knew and loved Mary to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and/or Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading, MA.

Margaret Giambrone

Her legacy of family, tradition, and togetherness will live on forever

Margaret (Raimondi) Giambrone, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on January 9, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old.

Born on July 20, 1934 in Boston, Margaret was the beloved daughter of the late Peter and Mary Raimondi. She was born and raised in East Boston and was a proud graduate of East Boston High School. Margaret was the devoted mother of Steven Giambrone of New York, Michael Giambrone of Revere, and Diane Giambrone of Lynn. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael Giambrone Jr. and his wife, Ashley and Alicia Giambrone and her companion, Troy Young and the adored great-grandmother of Jack Giambrone. She was predeceased by her Raimondi siblings: Murray, Anne, Rose, Vince, Carl, Peter, Joseph, John, Albert, Richard and Virginia. Margaret is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Margaret was truly the matriarch of her family—a devoted family person who kept everyone together and whose home was always filled with love. She found her greatest joy in cooking and caring for her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. A devoted Boston Red Sox fan, Margaret proudly had her own commemorative brick at Fenway Park bearing her name. She also enjoyed playing bocce, visiting the casino, and was known as an avid gambler with a great sense of fun and spirit.

She was actively involved in organizing events for the Jack Satter House in Revere, where she built many lasting friendships.

Family and friends will honor Margaret’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, on Thursday, January 15th, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, East Boston. Margaret will be remembered for her strength, generosity, devotion to family, and the love she shared so freely with all who knew her. Her legacy of family, tradition, and togetherness will live on forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online condolence visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Gary J. Meads

He was extremely giving of himself and always ready to help a friend

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, January 15th from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Gary J. Meads who died on Sunday, January 11th at his residence in Revere, following a long illness, He was 68 years old. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Gary was born on June 11, 1957 to his parents, Stanley and Theresa Meads in Boston. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1975.

Gary was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working with his hands. He worked alongside his father for several years as a plumber. He then worked as a Drain Service Technician for his brother, Mark Meads at Rapid Flow. Gary worked with his brother for over 30 years.

Gary was also extremely giving of himself, always ready to help a friend. He was a big sports fan, especially of minor pro hockey teams. He was also a collector of sports memorabilia.

The beloved son of the late Stanely J. Meads and Theresa M. (Poto) Meads and the loving husband of Patricia McKenna Meads of Revere, he was the cherished brother of Mark M. Meads, Proprietor of Rapid Flow, Inc. and his wife, Roberta of Middleton;; the treasured uncle of Amanda M. Meads and Mark Meads, both of Middleton and grand uncle of Mia Rose Meads-Nazzaro and Austin Stanley Meads, the beloved uncle of Amanda Meads and her partner, Brian Laurio and Mark A. Meads and his wife, Celina.

He is lovingly survived by his stepchildren, Stephanie and Sara Morico, his step-grandchildren: Alexia, Michelle and Alyssa McLennan, and Logan Morico.

He is also, lovingly survived by many cousins and friends and his adored pet, Rocky.

For online guest book, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com

Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.