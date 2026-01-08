Zambuto Elected Unanimously as New Council President

Revere City Council President Tony Zambuto and out-going

President Marc Silvestri.

Long-serving Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto was unanimously voted in as the new City Council President for 2026 at the first council meeting of the year on Monday night.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya was the unanimous choice to serve as council vice president.

“I want to thank my colleagues for their confidence in me, I won’t let you down, I promise,” said Zambuto. “We have one new councillor this year, James Mercurio, and I’m looking forward to a bright, common sense guy, and I’m happy to have you. I mention that because I want to talk about this diverse group that I serve with – everybody brings something to the council here, everybody has a different personality.

“My job is going to try to be to let everybody share what they have in mind.”

The Revere City Council is installed last Monday evening.

Zambuto said the council is going to make Revere great again this year.

“I know I shouldn’t have put that in there, but I had to,” joked the conservative-leaning Zambuto. “All kidding aside, I mean it when I say that everybody brings something to this council. I know everybody on this council very well, they all have a good heart, and everybody has the same goal, and that is to make Revere better.”

Guarino-Sawaya thanked the council for the confidence it placed in her.

“I am truly grateful for your trust, and look forward to working closely with Council President Tony Zambuto and each of you to serve our city,” she said. “In the event that President Zambuto cannot attend a meeting, I will be ready, honored, and ready to step in.”

The brief meeting followed the swearing in of the newly elected city council and school committee.

The council for 2026 remains largely intact from the last term. Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna moved over to the at-large seat from her decade-long service as Ward 1 Councillor. That move opened the door for the only new council member of the current session, James Mercurio in Ward 1.

Also taking the oath of office on Monday night were Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino, and at-large Councillors Michelle Kelley, Marc Silvestri, and Robert Haas, III.

Also sworn in on Monday night were the members of the School Committee, which moved to ward and at-large seats this year, instead of the all at-large committee of the past.

The 2026 school committee members include John Kingston and Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo as at-large members, Jacqueline Monterroso in Ward 1, Alexander Rhalimi in Ward 2, Anthony Caggiano in Ward 3, Stephen Damiano Jr. in Ward 4, Aisha Millbury-Ellis in Ward 5, and Vanessa Biasella in Ward 6.