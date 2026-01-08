Statewide leadership fellows visit Revere Schools as part of DESE’s Influence 100 Program

Classrooms across Revere Public Schools welcomed a different kind of visitor recently as the district hosted fellows from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Influence 100 program, a statewide initiative aimed at diversifying school leadership and strengthening equity-focused practices in public education.

The visit brought aspiring superintendents and district leaders from across the Commonwealth into Revere schools to observe classrooms, engage with district leadership, and learn firsthand how equity, student engagement, and family partnerships are embedded into daily school operations. The visit was part of the fellows’ ongoing professional development and served as a real-world extension of their training through DESE.

Revere is proud to be a district where equity is not an initiative, but a responsibility we take seriously every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “Hosting Influence 100 fellows not only allows us to show how we work to translate our values into practice — it also forces us to take stock and look at what is actually happening in our classrooms. To really assess our progress as it relates to equity and inclusion for all students.”

A Statewide Effort to Change Leadership

DESE launched Influence 100 in the fall of 2019 to support rising leaders — including principals and district administrators — who aspire to become superintendents. Through a structured two-year fellowship, participants receive training, mentorship, and opportunities to engage with equity-focused leadership practices across diverse school districts.

“Influence 100 is about building a pipeline,” said state education leaders. “It’s not only about who becomes superintendent, but about shaping leaders who understand the importance of equity, cultural responsiveness, and community engagement at every level of district leadership.”

Revere as a Learning Site

Revere was selected as a host district because of its ongoing work in equity, multilingual family engagement, and inclusive instructional practices. Over the course of the day, fellows participated in presentations by district leaders, engaged in discussions about strategic planning, and conducted brief, low-key classroom observations at several schools.

The classroom visits were intentionally short and informal, designed to allow fellows to observe learning environments without disrupting instruction. Fellows focused on classroom culture, student-teacher interactions, and how schools support diverse learners.

“We’re not here to evaluate,” one fellow said. “We’re here to learn — to see how districts like Revere are putting equity into practice in real classrooms.”

Throughout the visit, fellows were encouraged to reflect on what they observed and how similar practices might translate to their own districts. Discussions touched on curriculum access, student voice, social-emotional learning, and the role of administrators in supporting educators.

Leadership Beyond the Classroom

In addition to classroom observations, fellows attended presentations outlining Revere’s district-wide approaches to equity and engagement. Curriculum directors, principals, and other school leaders spoke about aligning instructional goals with student needs, building trust with families, and ensuring that equity is embedded into policy decisions rather than treated as a standalone initiative.

Superintendents participating in Influence 100 are required to engage alongside their fellows, and school committee members also play a role in the program. Dr. Kelly is currently mentoring two Influence 100 fellows, and School Committee Woman Jacqueline Monterroso participates in the Influence 100 professional learning sessions. This collaborative model is intended to ensure that equity work extends beyond individual leadership development and into district governance and long-term planning.

“The superintendent role is complex,” said one DESE representative. “Influence 100 recognizes that preparing leaders means looking at budgets, community relationships, labor management, and instructional leadership — all through an equity lens.”

Building a Community of Practice

One of the program’s most valued components, according to fellows, is the opportunity to connect with peers who are navigating similar leadership challenges. With more than 100 fellows trained since the program’s launch, Influence 100 has created a growing network of educational leaders committed to culturally responsive practices.

Fellows participate in monthly training sessions, DESE leadership conferences, and statewide education events, including the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (MASS) and Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) annual conferences.

“These relationships matter,” said a fellow who attended the Revere visit. “Having a community where you can talk openly about equity, leadership challenges, and systemic barriers is incredibly powerful.”

District visits, such as the one in Revere, are a highlight for many participants, offering a chance to see how different communities approach similar challenges.

“Every district is different,” another fellow noted. “But seeing equity work in action helps you imagine what’s possible in your own setting.”

A Model for Equity-Focused Leadership

As the Influence 100 fellows concluded their visit, district leaders expressed appreciation for the opportunity to share Revere’s work and to learn from visiting educators.

“These visits are a two-way exchange,” said Dr. Kelly. “We’re proud to showcase what our schools are doing, but we also learn from the questions and perspectives the fellows bring.”

For DESE, visits like the one to Revere underscore the program’s broader goal: building a statewide leadership pipeline that reflects the diversity of Massachusetts students and is equipped to lead districts with equity at the forefront.

“As we look ahead, the work doesn’t stop at increasing numbers,” said a DESE official. “It’s about creating school systems where all students feel seen, supported, and able to succeed — and that starts with leadership.”

With additional cohorts planned and applications set to open again in the spring, Influence 100 continues to expand its reach, one district visit at a time.

For Revere Public Schools, hosting the fellows was both an honor and a reminder of the district’s role in shaping the future of public education across the Commonwealth.

“We’re all part of the same system,” said one district leader. “When we invest in leaders, we invest in students — everywhere.”