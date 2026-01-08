News Briefs 1-7-26

Neighborhood meeting set for Rte. 1A South improvements

The city’s planning and community development department, Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Howard Stein Hudson Engineering, and the R.M. Pacella Construction Company are hosting a meeting on Route 1A South roadway improvements on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station.

The neighborhood meeting will include the presentation of the project schedule for the construction of the roadway improvements, including the roundabout, for Rte. 1A South.

There will also be a discussion about the upcoming improvements to Gibson Park.

For interpretation services for the meeting, or to sign up for the Rte. 1A roadway improvements list serve, please email Project Manager Julie DeMauro at [email protected]. All interpretation service requests must be received by Friday, Jan. 9.

School Committee to Host Community Forum on Middle School Placements

The School Committee will host a community discussion on middle school placements on Monday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Revere High School Learning Commons.

The discussion comes as the committee considers moving away from the current lottery-based system for middle school assignments and transitioning to a neighborhood middle school model. Committee members are seeking input from parents and caregivers as part of their decision-making process.

Families with children who will be entering middle school in the near or distant future are encouraged to attend, as are parents of current middle school students who wish to share their perspectives.

Translators will be available at the meeting to support families who need language assistance.

Parents and caregivers who are unable to attend will have the opportunity to provide feedback through a survey that will be distributed to all families following the meeting.